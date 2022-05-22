'Imagine' - Leeds United fans dream up unlikely survival hero as injured striker returns to squad for Brentford clash

@TeamKill: Roberts comes on in the 80th and bangs in the winner. Bielsa feels the goal thousands of miles away and just says 'told you so'.

@MurphyLUFC28: Roberts for a half way line lob 95th minute for the win.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@JamesKoyuncu1: Strong line up. Come on boys.

@Quinnykim: I can just see Tyler coming on with a minute left, both us and Burnley drawing, and he gets a screamer to keep us up.

@Christhefish86: If Bamford is even 70% fit he should have been on that bench today.

@Mirts88: What on earth is that midfield???? Klich is perfect for this game. Gets into spaces no one else does.

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts returns to the squad after missing eleven Premier League games to injury. Pic: Stu Forster.

@MattySpeakman: 0-0 at half time, Roberts on for Gelhardt written in the stars...

@Jonro1465: James and Bamford not involved, but Roberts involved. Cue Roberts comes on and get the decisive goal and becomes a Leeds legend.

@Talkaboutlufcv2: I would love to say that’s filled me with hope, but I’d be lying. Best of luck lads, give it your best.

@Carabohs: Roberts back before Bamford. If you didn't laugh you'd cry. Just not meant to be. Blackpool away it is.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Pic: Naomi Baker.

@Poppy_Swift: Tyler Roberts is keeping us in this league. I believe in him.

@Longdong_wong: Tyler Roberts and Firpo to combine and score the goal that keeps us up.

@JDarby26: Imagine Tyler Roberts scores the winner to keep us up.

@LUFC_Arizona: No idea what the formation is here. I just hope the players do!!

Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood makes his first Premier League start against Brentford. Pic: Oli Scarff.

@PJ_Jenno: Really don't get the Klich/Greenwood swap.

@_OllieWard_: The kids are keeping us up.

@UnitedLeeds_1: Roberts limping on one leg but still scrambles it home to save us you can believe that.

@BigfmJimmy: I have no idea what formation this is.

@JoshuaTrapps: If Roberts scores I’ll get his name tattooed on me.

@NigelLUFC: Good to see Tyler Roberts on the bench after his injury.