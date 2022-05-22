'Imagine' - Leeds United fans dream up unlikely survival hero as injured striker returns to squad for Brentford clash

@TeamKill: Roberts comes on in the 80th and bangs in the winner. Bielsa feels the goal thousands of miles away and just says 'told you so'.
@MurphyLUFC28: Roberts for a half way line lob 95th minute for the win.
@JamesKoyuncu1: Strong line up. Come on boys.
@Quinnykim: I can just see Tyler coming on with a minute left, both us and Burnley drawing, and he gets a screamer to keep us up.
@Christhefish86: If Bamford is even 70% fit he should have been on that bench today.
@Mirts88: What on earth is that midfield???? Klich is perfect for this game. Gets into spaces no one else does.
@MattySpeakman: 0-0 at half time, Roberts on for Gelhardt written in the stars...
@Jonro1465: James and Bamford not involved, but Roberts involved. Cue Roberts comes on and get the decisive goal and becomes a Leeds legend.
@Talkaboutlufcv2: I would love to say that’s filled me with hope, but I’d be lying. Best of luck lads, give it your best.
@Carabohs: Roberts back before Bamford. If you didn't laugh you'd cry. Just not meant to be. Blackpool away it is.
@Poppy_Swift: Tyler Roberts is keeping us in this league. I believe in him.
@Longdong_wong: Tyler Roberts and Firpo to combine and score the goal that keeps us up.
@JDarby26: Imagine Tyler Roberts scores the winner to keep us up.
@LUFC_Arizona: No idea what the formation is here. I just hope the players do!!
@PJ_Jenno: Really don't get the Klich/Greenwood swap.
@_OllieWard_: The kids are keeping us up.
@UnitedLeeds_1: Roberts limping on one leg but still scrambles it home to save us you can believe that.
@BigfmJimmy: I have no idea what formation this is.
@JoshuaTrapps: If Roberts scores I’ll get his name tattooed on me.
@NigelLUFC: Good to see Tyler Roberts on the bench after his injury.
@Garykeast70: Drop our most experienced midfielder for a kid who has shown very little so far in the first 11. Unbelievable.