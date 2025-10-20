Leeds United return to action with Friday night’s Premier League visit of West Ham.

Ethan Ampadu has made a Leeds United vow for Friday night’s swift return to action against West Ham with a Whites level declaration.

Leeds returned to action after the October international break with Saturday’s clash at fellow Premier League new boys Burnley who subjected Daniel Farke’s Whites to a very disappointing 2-0 defeat.

The reverse - a fourth league loss of the season - left 15th-placed Leeds just one point above fourth-bottom Burnley and only three points clear of the dropzone after eight games played.

Ampadu, though, despite admitting that his men were hurting from the Burnley defeat, has vowed that Leeds will pick themselves up and go again for Friday night’s visit of second-bottom West Ham and declared that this is the level that his men strived to play at.

West Ham themselves face another huge game tonight at home to fifth-bottom Brentford, a fixture which offers both sides to gain ground on Farke’s Whites.

"Every game in this league is important,” said Ampadu to LUTV of Friday night’s Hammers clash.

"Every game in this league is tough.

"We all want to be in the Premier League for that reason because it's the best league.

"It's going to be another tough one but it's a quick turnaround.

"We are going to hurting as we are but we pick ourselves up and go again."