Leeds United warning as star talks up surprise package team's automatic promotion chances

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 19th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A star from one of Leeds United’s surprise package Championship rivals has talked up his side’s promotion chances, declaring belief in achieving something special.

Former Whites midfielder Alex Mowatt’s impressive start to the new season is mirroring that of his club West Brom who sit top of the Championship after five games played and unbeaten on 13 points.

Mowatt, now 29, bagged a second half brace in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Portsmouth which put Carlos Corberan’s Baggies top of the pile and five points ahead of Daniel Farke’s ninth-placed Whites who remain title favourites despite Saturday’s 1-0 loss at home to second favourites Burnley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Brom were not among the summer’s title favourites but Mowatt is optimistic that his side can stay in the hunt for a top-two finish, despite stressing the need for his Baggies to keep themselves grounded amid their flying start.

BELIEF: From West Brom's former Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt, centre. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.BELIEF: From West Brom's former Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt, centre. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.
BELIEF: From West Brom's former Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt, centre. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

Asked by the Express & Star if West Brom could achieve something special this season, Mowatt declared: "Yeah definitely, we believe that, but it's consistency in games, taking it game by game.”

Sunday’s success also made it three consecutive away wins for the Baggies, a feat last achieved in February 2020.

“It’s massive,” said Mowatt to the club’s official website, pressed on the momentum being built. "We’ve had a good start to the season but we can’t get carried away. It’s a long season and we all know that, but it’s nice to have a good start and hopefully we can continue that. It’s nice and it’s good to be at the top end rather than the bottom, so we’re buzzing.”

Related topics:Alex MowattChampionshipWest BromBurnleyDaniel Farke

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.