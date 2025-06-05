A Leeds star has been separated from the group on international duty.

Leeds United star Dan James has been suffering from illness and separated from his teammates ahead of a Wales double header.

Leeds have a dozen players away on international duty including five with Wales who are approaching World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium.

James, though, appears to have been ruled out of Friday night’s hosting of minnows Liechtenstein after picking up an illness which has led to separation from the rest of the group.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Wales boss Craig Bellamy said of James: "Unfortunately he picked up an illness so we've had to separate him from the group because obviously we can't afford to get any other players infected at this present moment of course. We are monitoring him and we will monitor the situation but we have cover. It's okay."