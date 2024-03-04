Leeds United vs Stoke City: Daniel Farke issues fresh update on injured men and midweek team news plan
Leeds were held at the weekend by relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town and will be met by another side struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table tomorrow night. Steven Schumacher brings his Potters squad to Elland Road in search of back-to-back wins in the league and to become the first side to complete the double over Leeds this season.
In the reverse fixture late last year, a Patrick Bamford spot-kick dominated the post-match discourse as the Staffordshire club capitalised on the No. 9's error from 12 yards to take all three points with a late set-piece winner.
This time, Leeds go up against Stoke on the back of a ten-game unbeaten streak in the Championship, as well as a 19-match unbeaten run at Elland Road. Farke is expected to provide a fresh injury update on the knocks and niggles sustained by his players during the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield last Saturday.
Summerville update to come
Leeds' Dutch winger and top scorer this season took a whack to the ankle during the first half at Huddersfield but managed to see out the game.
It's an area he's had issues with throughout this season that Farke and the medical staff have been keen to keep an eye on, so we'll ask for the latest on his situation.
As for the existing injury issues, we expect to hear more on Pascal Struijk who is expected to have rejoined team training but is still some way off a return to match action.
