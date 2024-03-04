Leeds were held at the weekend by relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town and will be met by another side struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table tomorrow night. Steven Schumacher brings his Potters squad to Elland Road in search of back-to-back wins in the league and to become the first side to complete the double over Leeds this season.

In the reverse fixture late last year, a Patrick Bamford spot-kick dominated the post-match discourse as the Staffordshire club capitalised on the No. 9's error from 12 yards to take all three points with a late set-piece winner.

This time, Leeds go up against Stoke on the back of a ten-game unbeaten streak in the Championship, as well as a 19-match unbeaten run at Elland Road. Farke is expected to provide a fresh injury update on the knocks and niggles sustained by his players during the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield last Saturday.

Press conference scheduled to be underway from 1:30pm. Updates to follow here.