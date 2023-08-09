Leeds drew 2-2 with Cardiff at the weekend while tonight’s opponents defeated Cheltenham Town 1-0 in the division below.
This evening’s encounter takes place in the Carabao Cup First Round and is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm.
Managed by former Premier League player Matt Taylor, the Shropshire side have former Leeds youngster Nohan Kenneh in their ranks, having joined on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership club Hibernian.
Whites boss Daniel Farke is expected to ring the changes in order to avoid further injuries to key players while Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison are among those who will miss out.
Follow all the action here throughout the evening with the YEP’s build-up, team news, live match commentary, goal updates and post-match reaction.
Leeds United vs Shrewsbury Town LIVE
Predicted XI tonight
Tonight’s cup draw
Leeds United or Shrewsbury are ball number 24 in this evening’s Carabao Cup Second Round (Northern Section) draw.
Let’s hope they’re still in it by this evening...
Transfers latest
Leeds are in talks with Spurs defender Joe Rodon (season-long loan) and Norwich City full-back Max Aarons (£12 million). The defensive duo could join by the end of this week, which would certainly appease all those who have been concerned by the lack of incomings at Elland Road so far this summer.
Watch this space. Any developments - or surprise appearances from either player tonight - you’ll be able to find here.
Welcome to Elland Road
Three days on from the season opener against Cardiff City, Leeds are back at Elland Road for the First Round of the Carabao Cup.
Shrewsbury Town are tonight’s opposition. The Shropshire side defeated Cheltenham Town in their opening League One fixture of the season last weekend.