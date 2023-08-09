Kenneh departed Elland Road at the end of the 2021/22 campaign in search of regular football elsewhere, joining Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian on a free transfer.
The Liberian international was subsequently loaned out to Ross County last season and this year has joined League One Shrewsbury on a season-long loan deal.
The Carabao Cup First Round draw has pitted Kenneh against his old teammates this week as the Shropshire club arrive at Elland Road later today ahead of the 7:45pm kick-off.
Leeds are expected to field a rotated XI from the team which started against Cardiff City last weekend, while Kenneh is in line to make his first senior appearance at Elland Road, having only been named as an unused substitute during his time contracted to the club.
"It’ll be a bit of a strange feeling. I’d been there since I was only 11 so I’ve got a special feeling for them with everything they did for me as a youngster,” Kenneh told Shrewsbury’s official club website.
"For me, I’m just going there to win the game, it’s a professional game. It’s Shrewsbury vs. Leeds United, it’s not me vs. Leeds United.
"For sure I’m excited to see some familiar faces though because I only left recently,” he added.
Kenneh has played alongside the likes of Cody Drameh, Charlie Cresswell, Lewis Bate, Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville with the club’s Under-21 side.
"Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of people I know, not just players but staff as well, lots of people who helped me along the way.
"However, I’m going there to win the game so I’ll try and take the emotion out of it and focus on the game," the young midfielder said.
Shrewsbury defeated Cheltenham Town by a goal to nil in their League One opener at the weekend with Kenneh featuring at the base of head coach Matt Taylor’s midfield in a 3-5-2 formation.