It's always important to have a group on the same page. We have different types in our group, obviously Georginio Rutter is a different human being to Liam Cooper, that is necessary. Ilia Gruev is different to Cree Summerville. You still share the same values and go in the same direction, this is always important, this is why I'm so on it to check the personality and character of players and overall it's never a guarantee it always pays off. Sometimes you need a bit of luck with injuries. I love to work with difficult characters, some human beings where perhaps in their earlier years it's not so easy to lead them. Or in my former clubs, we had players where you'd say it's not like he's the most disciplined guy. I think this type of players, you make sure you use their creativity and individualism and being special for the group. If you want to achieve something special you need that, but retain a solid base. You need to find a good mix and balance. Sometimes when you have too much disciplined and lack the something special, you sign the special player. Other times you have to bring serious, disciplined players on the pitch.