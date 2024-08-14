Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United take on Middlesbrough in the First Round of this season’s Carabao Cup tonight as Daniel Farke and his Whites side seek a first victory of 2024/25 versus Michael Carrick's Teessiders.

Leeds defeated Boro earlier this year in an entertaining, seven-goal contest at the Riverside Stadium as £25 million winger Crysencio Summerville scored a brace, while Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto both hit the back of the net in a 4-3 win.

That game was one of Leeds’ final outings of the 2023/24 Championship season, while tonight’s fixture pits the two well-matched opponents against each other in League Cup action.

Should tonight's match end in a draw after 90 minutes, the tie will go straight to penalties with the Second Round draw, which remains regionalised until the Third Round stage, set to take place following the final whistle.

Daniel Farke hosted his pre-match press conference yesterday afternoon - read what the manager had to say here.