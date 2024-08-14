Live

Leeds United 0-3 Middlesbrough highlights: Boro hit three at Elland Road as Whites knocked out of Carabao Cup

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 14th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 22:20 BST
Leeds United take on Middlesbrough in the First Round of this season’s Carabao Cup tonight as Daniel Farke and his Whites side seek a first victory of 2024/25 versus Michael Carrick's Teessiders.

Leeds defeated Boro earlier this year in an entertaining, seven-goal contest at the Riverside Stadium as £25 million winger Crysencio Summerville scored a brace, while Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto both hit the back of the net in a 4-3 win.

That game was one of Leeds’ final outings of the 2023/24 Championship season, while tonight’s fixture pits the two well-matched opponents against each other in League Cup action.

Should tonight's match end in a draw after 90 minutes, the tie will go straight to penalties with the Second Round draw, which remains regionalised until the Third Round stage, set to take place following the final whistle.

Daniel Farke hosted his pre-match press conference yesterday afternoon - read what the manager had to say here.

Stay tuned for build-up, team news, analysis, live match coverage and plenty more here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Leeds United vs Middlesbrough LIVE

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:59 BST

FT: Leeds United 0-3 Middlesbrough

Leeds go out of the Carabao Cup at the First Round.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:58 BST

No goals today

90+8' Deep cross swung in by Gruev, Brynn comes for it but doesn't connect leaving Piroe at the back post unmarked but the ball doesn't fall kindly enough/he doesn't react quick enough and it's out for a goal kick.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:56 BST

Just end it

90+6' Gruev floats a long-range free-kick wide.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:53 BST

Yellow

90+3' Struijk booked for a forearm into Hamilton's face as the Boro man tried to go past.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:52 BST

Wide, just

90+2' Azaz fizzes a shot wide after some hold-up play by Latte Lath.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:51 BST

As if that's necessary

90+1' Eight added minutes.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:45 BST

Attendance

35,150 at Elland Road tonight. Into the last five minutes of normal time.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:44 BST

To his disbelief

83' Georginio cuts inside onto his left and strikes the base of the post with a sweet effort. Piroe heads the rebound wide.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:41 BST

Boro changes

81' Emmanuel Latte Lath and Micah Hamilton on for Isaiah Jones and Josh Coburn for Boro.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:38 BST

No card, though

78' Gnonto fouls Gilbert in front of the away fans, who are ole-ing every Boro pass.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:36 BST

Yellow

76' Gilbert booked for a tackle on Rothwell. Leeds free-kick centrally in Boro's half.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:33 BST

Boro want four

72’ Coburn shoots across Darlow’s goal. Dijksteel then picks it up centrally and shoots powerfully over the top.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:31 BST

Subs and shot

69' Ball sent in, half-cleared and drops kindly for Piroe who lashes into red shirts. Blocked. McCormick on; Engel off and Burgzorg off; Azaz on for Boro, in the meantime.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:29 BST

Yellow

68' Ayling fouls Gnonto and Georginio rather cynically as the #LUFC pair break away. Yellow card.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:28 BST

Boro 3-0

67' From Leeds' goal kick. Darlow punts forward, Boro win the header unchallenged and within a few short passes, Gilbert finds Jones in acres of space on the edge of Leeds' area. His shot is blocked into Coburn's path who slots in. Really poor.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:25 BST

Send in the subs. Five #LUFC changes.

64' Georginio on; Aaronson off

Gnonto on; Gelhardt off

Struijk on; Wober off

Bogle on; Firpo off

Gruev on; Byram off

Darlow receiving treatment in the meantime for a facial injury.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:22 BST

Goal. 2-0. Boro. Burgzorg

61' Bamford dispossessed in Boro's half, Coburn picks it up and threads one through the middle for Burgzorg. Ampadu left sprawling. Attempt made by Rodon to stand up the new Boro signing but sidesteps the Welshman & slots into the bottom corner. A raft of Leeds changes to come.

Wed, 14 Aug, 2024, 21:20 BST

No friends on the football pitch

59' Ampadu pings one forward which Bamford, on the run, controls with his head. Challenged for it by Ayling and goes to ground claiming a free-kick. Referee waves it away. No love lost between those two.

