Leeds United are back in action this weekend when they face Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at Elland Road.

But there is no time to dwell on the result, and Leeds don't have a whole lot to worry about, given they have only lost two of their last 11 games. They are still sitting inside the top six, but they do need to up their game if they are going to challenge for the top two.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town are running away with it at the top, and while there is still plenty of time to go, the Whites know they are going to need to pick up wins even more consistently if they want to go up without the stress and uncertainty of the playoffs.

The positive is that they welcome a struggling Huddersfield side to town this weekend, with the Terriers having only won three of their first 13 games so far, already replacing their manager by swapping Neil Warnock for Darren Moore.

Huddersfield are only five points above the drop zone at this stage, and they head to Elland Road having lost 4-0 at home to Cardiff City on Tuesday night - far from ideal preparation. That is perhaps why Sky Sports' Championship pundit David Prutton is predicting a home win for the Whites, tipping a 2-0 victory for Farke's men in his latest Sky Sports predictions.