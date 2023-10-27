Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town: Daniel Farke press conference sheds light on injuries after midweek rotation
The Terriers are currently experiencing a troubling run of form and are yet to feel the benefits of so-called ‘new manager bounce’ following Darren Moore’s appointment. Chairman Kevin Nagle described their midweek defeat to Cardiff City as ‘unacceptable’ and their task isn’t about to get any easier with a trip to Elland Road on the cards this Saturday,
Daniel Farke comes into this one on the back of a defeat, as well, having masterminded a comeback against former employers Norwich City last weekend. Leeds were unable to repeat their heroics in Staffordshire on Wednesday night as Stoke City recorded a 1-0 win. Farke made a handful of changes to his starting XI which didn’t quite pay dividends. Much of the discussion this afternoon will surround the German’s plans for the starting line-up tomorrow lunchtime.
Farke’s press conference is due to begin at 12:30pm today. Follow all the text updates from the manager right here.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Key Events
- Leeds boss previews Terriers clash
- Team selection insight
- Injury report
Farke on supporter interactions
Obviously I’m a human being, I do normal things I have to eat and go to the supermarket. We have many occasions with the club when we meet people with their heart and soul Leeds supporters. In the city you can feel the joy when we are successful and the pain when we’re there with setbacks. Sometimes you have to go to the gas station, it’s quite important. It’s quite important we don’t live in the spaceship, we’re all human beings, we just work in a privileged role. It comes along with responsibility. We want to make our supporters happy.
Farke on supporters and the local area
It’s crucial. We are playing football for supporters. Quite often we are speaking about transfers, business and money. Nowadays you have to lead a football club smart, but most important value and most priceless are always supporters. If we forgot about this value and just think about business aspects we don’t get the meaning of football. It’s not a phrase, it’s really my belief. The supporters are more important than any manager, player, board member. It’s a supporters’ club and they are the most important value for us. It’s important you keep in mind while you’re playing for supporters.
Farke on leaders
I’ve spoken so much about this topic, unbelievably important. You need a proper group who believes and sticks to your beliefs and brings your values and the things that are important into the heads and hearts and souls - you need your leaders in your group. This is what they’re doing in a brilliant way. We have some younger players who grow into this role. We have a young group, so for that I’m also looking forward to having Stuart Dallas more regular in the dressing room. The young players I like their attitude, we have good energy, they are very self-critical, I have to make sure they don’t overthink things too much. For that I’m really grateful and happy they have so many great characters like Luke and Liam for example.
Farke on setbacks and overreactions
Yes, that’s quite normal. It’s important after every win, our supporters want to dance on the table and after every setback you have this feeling the world goes down. I have the same feeling, I have to stay more calm and more levelled. I’m also not overreacting when we have a little setback. I try to be analytical in this way. Sometimes it’s fine margins because if you would have converted the penalty and scored the first goal, there’s only one team that would have won. Sadly we didn’t use the penalty, concede the goal and it’s the other way round, it’s quite normal for such an emotional club. When this club won the league in a perfect way, there were nine losses. Last time I was promoted with Norwich there were six and seven losses. 46 games, no team goes through a season without a difficult spell. This league is competitive. The toughest league in the world. If you don’t have this mindset that you keep going after setbacks, you have to react in the right way and ensure no back-to-back losses.
Farke on centre-backs
Overall very happy, more happy when we have clean sheet. Hope we can return to that behaviour. We conceded this unlucky own goal but you can’t blame Pascal for this. They’re just overall, I’m pretty pleased overall with their performances. While we are in really good position in the table, is also one key that we are rock solid in terms of defending. We like to attack but the basement is to be rock solid. Even there there is space for improvement. We could do even better, do with another clean sheet. I have to give compliments to Joe, Pascal. Overall with my centre-backs I’m pretty pleased.
Farke on fringe players
It’s important you have competition in training, also Charlie has played a lot at international level. Mateo Joseph was involved [for 21s] after a lack of game-time. Charlie has played several games during the international games, we felt it wasn’t necessary to have more minutes and to train with us instead. We will decide from game-to-game.
Farke on Byram’s minutes
Always someone we have to be careful with his injury record, last time he was able to play three games in seven days but each week is different - we make a late decision with him. He came through the game with a few knocks but we’ll make a late decision.
Farke on injured players
Junior is back in team training, Stuart is doing some individual training, Djed in last stage of his rehab. I hope Stuart and Djed can return to team training soon. I hope pretty soon in the next 10-14 days he [Spence] will return to team training.
Farke on gap to second place
Not at all, difference to Ipswich is not important. I don’t like that we always have to be concerned about things. If someone offered position 3 after the difficult summer, I think people would have said that would be great. It’s the Championship, sometimes there’s a little setback. For us it’s just important we deliver good performance and good results. I want to use our possession better than we did at Stoke.
Farke on penalty
It differs. You have to listen to your experience how you handle this situation. Patrick is experienced enough, we don’t have to go too much into details, it was difficult, if you want to have the full story I’m a big believer the coach decides who takes the penalties. For this game Piroe was our main taker then also one or two options because a player doesn’t have a great day or when he’s fouled he doesn’t want to take the penalty. You can’t name all 11 players on the list. For this game, Joel Piroe was our main taker and the problem is another one on the list was Jaidon Anthony because he has a good record but he was also substituted. I don’t believe players coming into the game take a penalty because I think it’s always beneficial you’ve played a few minutes. I’d never substitute a player in 10 seconds before the end of extra time for a shootout. In this terms it was difficult because the only offensive player still on the pitch was Georginio Rutter, he missed a penalty [at Salford], the back four and two holding midfielders. The only one who was still on my sheet to take a penalty was a centre-back who’d never taken a pen in a competitive game. Patrick has already scored a few penalties, I want to take the responsibility and let a guy who doesn’t feel confident overtake the situation, I’m an experienced player I want to take this,’ I don’t blame him. He takes the pressure. He misses and instead of being the hero he has to deal with lots of criticism. For that, it’s also quite normal, it’s football. Sometimes you miss a penalty. I told this on my first day when I started, everyone has a fresh start and the past is not important. Patrick had the chance to make the last few misses forgotten, next time a different player will take the responsibility. We can’t change it for this game. We win together, we lose together. I was pleased that he was not hiding. I can’t blame Patrick, we spoke about the situation, we will be a bit careful with a substituted player in who takes over penalties or I decide who has to do this. It was a tricky situation for that. I explained a bit lenghty because I want you to know the background but it’s not a topic anymore.