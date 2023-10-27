It differs. You have to listen to your experience how you handle this situation. Patrick is experienced enough, we don’t have to go too much into details, it was difficult, if you want to have the full story I’m a big believer the coach decides who takes the penalties. For this game Piroe was our main taker then also one or two options because a player doesn’t have a great day or when he’s fouled he doesn’t want to take the penalty. You can’t name all 11 players on the list. For this game, Joel Piroe was our main taker and the problem is another one on the list was Jaidon Anthony because he has a good record but he was also substituted. I don’t believe players coming into the game take a penalty because I think it’s always beneficial you’ve played a few minutes. I’d never substitute a player in 10 seconds before the end of extra time for a shootout. In this terms it was difficult because the only offensive player still on the pitch was Georginio Rutter, he missed a penalty [at Salford], the back four and two holding midfielders. The only one who was still on my sheet to take a penalty was a centre-back who’d never taken a pen in a competitive game. Patrick has already scored a few penalties, I want to take the responsibility and let a guy who doesn’t feel confident overtake the situation, I’m an experienced player I want to take this,’ I don’t blame him. He takes the pressure. He misses and instead of being the hero he has to deal with lots of criticism. For that, it’s also quite normal, it’s football. Sometimes you miss a penalty. I told this on my first day when I started, everyone has a fresh start and the past is not important. Patrick had the chance to make the last few misses forgotten, next time a different player will take the responsibility. We can’t change it for this game. We win together, we lose together. I was pleased that he was not hiding. I can’t blame Patrick, we spoke about the situation, we will be a bit careful with a substituted player in who takes over penalties or I decide who has to do this. It was a tricky situation for that. I explained a bit lenghty because I want you to know the background but it’s not a topic anymore.