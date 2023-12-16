Leeds United vs Coventry City live: Team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road as Farke goes unchanged
Leeds United host Coventry City at Elland Road this afternoon, looking to get back to winning ways after the disappointment of a midweek defeat away to Sunderland.
Daniel Farke's side could only watch as Leicester City and Ipswich Town re-opened the gap between Leeds and the automatic promotion spots to ten points over the course of this week. The Whites' recent run remains extremely positive despite defeat at the Stadium of Light, with nine wins from their last 12 Championship fixtures.
However, record-breaking starts to the season by the Foxes and Kieran McKenna's Ipswich means Leeds have had to acquaint themselves with third spot for much of the campaign.
This afternoon's opponents held fourth-place Southampton to a draw in midweek and were last season's defeated play-off finalists. Despite Mark Robins' side struggling without talismanic centre forward Viktor Gyokeres this term, the Midlands club have picked up a handful of good results in recent weeks, including their 1-1 scoreline against Russell Martin's Saints, a 2-0 win over Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City as well as victories-to-nil against Plymouth Argyle and Millwall.
Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the afternoon at Elland Road. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Leeds United vs Coventry City LIVE
Coventry team news
XI: Collins, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Sheaf (c), Eccles, Dasilva, Simms, Sakamoto
Subs: Wilson, Binks, McFadzean, Allen, O'Hare, Wright, Godden, Ayari, Palmer
Leeds team news
XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk (c), Spence, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, Gnonto, Piroe, Georginio
Subs: Darlow, Cooper, Ayling, Gruev, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Bamford, Joseph
Arrivals
TV info
Today's game will not be televised in the UK.
We'll have all your live match updates right here in our match blog, so don't go anywhere.
Another goal...
Ipswich equalise. 2-2. Half an hour to play.
The Only Place For Us
GOAL IN SUFFOLK
Norwich have taken the lead against Ipswich. Now then...
Same squad
Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Archie Gray, Ilia Gruev, Patrick Bamford, Kristoffer Klaesson, Joe Gelhardt, Mateo Joseph, Glen Kamara, Jaidon Anthony, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter, Illan Meslier, Cree Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Djed Spence all here
Half-time in the 'Old Farm'
Ipswich 1-1 Norwich at the break. All Canaries Aren't We?
Going for eight
Leeds have won seven home games on the spin. Can they make it eight this weekend?