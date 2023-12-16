Leeds United host Coventry City at Elland Road this afternoon, looking to get back to winning ways after the disappointment of a midweek defeat away to Sunderland.

Daniel Farke's side could only watch as Leicester City and Ipswich Town re-opened the gap between Leeds and the automatic promotion spots to ten points over the course of this week. The Whites' recent run remains extremely positive despite defeat at the Stadium of Light, with nine wins from their last 12 Championship fixtures.

However, record-breaking starts to the season by the Foxes and Kieran McKenna's Ipswich means Leeds have had to acquaint themselves with third spot for much of the campaign.

This afternoon's opponents held fourth-place Southampton to a draw in midweek and were last season's defeated play-off finalists. Despite Mark Robins' side struggling without talismanic centre forward Viktor Gyokeres this term, the Midlands club have picked up a handful of good results in recent weeks, including their 1-1 scoreline against Russell Martin's Saints, a 2-0 win over Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City as well as victories-to-nil against Plymouth Argyle and Millwall.