Leeds United return to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon with Cardiff City their upcoming visitors. Daniel Farke’s side remain top of the Championship following Monday’s hard-fought 0-0 draw at Burnley, a game in which they stopped their hosts from registering a single shot on target.

That draw extended Leeds’ unbeaten league run to 11 games and a return to Elland Road is hoped to bring more joy, with the whites not tasting defeat at home since September. They welcome to LS11 a Cardiff side who are unbeaten in eight across all competitions, but the Bluebirds have also won just one Championship game on the road all season.

Speaking on Thursday, Farke confirmed positive news surrounding vice-captain Pascal Struijk, but the Leeds boss also raised ‘concerns’ over two first-team players. Cardiff could also be without a couple and with that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

1 . David Turnbull - out Suffered a hamstring injury at the end of November against Coventry City. Underwent surgery last month and while it's not a season-ender, the 25-year-old is expected to be out until at least March.

2 . Isaak Davies - out The winger tore his hamstring as the Cardiff were wrapping up their pre-season preparations. Is back in training, but is believed to still be a few weeks away from a return given the length of his absence.

3 . Aaron Ramsey - doubt Was back in full training last week following a lengthy absence, and pencilled in for a few under-21 appearances. Riza unable to provide a return date recently though and Saturday looks too soon.

4 . Ollie Tanner - doubt Missed Cardiff's last two games after appearing to pick up a knock during the 3-0 win over Swansea earlier this month. No clarity over the issue or how long he is expected to be out, but it isn't thought to be a serious issue.

5 . Callum O'Dowda - doubt Another who looks to have picked a knock during that derby-day win. Again, there has been no clear update on the winger in his absence.