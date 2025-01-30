That draw extended Leeds’ unbeaten league run to 11 games and a return to Elland Road is hoped to bring more joy, with the whites not tasting defeat at home since September. They welcome to LS11 a Cardiff side who are unbeaten in eight across all competitions, but the Bluebirds have also won just one Championship game on the road all season.
1. David Turnbull - out
Suffered a hamstring injury at the end of November against Coventry City. Underwent surgery last month and while it's not a season-ender, the 25-year-old is expected to be out until at least March. | SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Djeidi Gassama of Sheffield Wednesday breaks away from David Turnbull of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Cardiff City FC at Hillsborough on November 23, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
2. Isaak Davies - out
The winger tore his hamstring as the Cardiff were wrapping up their pre-season preparations. Is back in training, but is believed to still be a few weeks away from a return given the length of his absence. | Getty Images
3. Aaron Ramsey - doubt
Was back in full training last week following a lengthy absence, and pencilled in for a few under-21 appearances. Riza unable to provide a return date recently though and Saturday looks too soon. | Getty Images
4. Ollie Tanner - doubt
Missed Cardiff's last two games after appearing to pick up a knock during the 3-0 win over Swansea earlier this month. No clarity over the issue or how long he is expected to be out, but it isn't thought to be a serious issue. | Getty Images Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)
5. Callum O'Dowda - doubt
Another who looks to have picked a knock during that derby-day win. Again, there has been no clear update on the winger in his absence. Photo: Alex Caparros
6. Patrick Bamford - out
Suffered a hamstring injury during the 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day, with the initial prognosis keeping him out for the remainder of January. But the striker's issues are 'ongoing' and he is yet to return to training. | Getty Images