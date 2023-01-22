News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United vs Brentford live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds entertain Brentford in the Premier League at Elland Road this afternoon. Kick-off is from 2pm.

By Joe Donnohue
1 hour ago
Updated 22nd Jan 2023, 11:17am

The Whites are without a win in five Premier League matches and will be keen to get their own back on Brentford, who defeated Jesse Marsch’s side 5-2 earlier this season in west London. Marsch was sent off in that fixture, deemed to have remonstrated too vigorously with the referee, and has not incurred a touchline suspension since, but remains an animated character on the sidelines at Elland Road.

Today’s opponents are in fine form having beaten Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth since the turn of the year, while Leeds are still in search of their first three points of 2023. The Bees can put pressure on teams above them, as they eye a spot in the European qualification places, while United will look to distance themselves from the foot of the table.

Live match updates, analysis, minute-by-minute coverage, team news and build-up here throughout the day.

Leeds host Brentford at Elland Road (Pic: Getty)

Leeds United vs Brentford LIVE

Angus on Rutter strategy

Letting his football do the talking

Georginio Rutter undisturbed by the club-record fee Leeds have paid for his services. Read what he had to say here.

Kick-off countdown

2 hours ‘til kick-off at Elland Road.

1 hour ‘til team news.

30 minutes ‘til teams arrive.

Three Leeds United players walking the suspension tightrope today. Keep it tidy, lads!

When Graham met Georgi

A potential debut for club-record signing Georginio Rutter today. Here’s what happened when YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth met the striker on Friday.

Angus Kinnear

Rutter’s arrival will mean that we will be looking to make some outbound loans before the end of the transfer window. We believe that being more active in loaning out our emerging talent will be important in ultimately accelerating their ability to contribute to our first team.

Welcome to Elland Road

For the second time this week, we’re back to Elland Road for live football. Leeds were in excellent form on Wednesday, seeing off Championship strugglers Cardiff in the FA Cup Third Round. That’s set up a tie with Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood next weekend.

But first, the visit of Brentford. Thomas Frank’s side can move into the European qualification places with a win today and will be extremely motivated to do so.

Stay with us throughout the afternoon for all the action.

