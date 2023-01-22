Leeds United vs Brentford live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Leeds entertain Brentford in the Premier League at Elland Road this afternoon. Kick-off is from 2pm.
The Whites are without a win in five Premier League matches and will be keen to get their own back on Brentford, who defeated Jesse Marsch’s side 5-2 earlier this season in west London. Marsch was sent off in that fixture, deemed to have remonstrated too vigorously with the referee, and has not incurred a touchline suspension since, but remains an animated character on the sidelines at Elland Road.
Today’s opponents are in fine form having beaten Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth since the turn of the year, while Leeds are still in search of their first three points of 2023. The Bees can put pressure on teams above them, as they eye a spot in the European qualification places, while United will look to distance themselves from the foot of the table.
Live match updates, analysis, minute-by-minute coverage, team news and build-up here throughout the day.
Leeds United vs Brentford LIVE
Georginio Rutter undisturbed by the club-record fee Leeds have paid for his services. Read what he had to say here.
2 hours ‘til kick-off at Elland Road.
1 hour ‘til team news.
30 minutes ‘til teams arrive.
A potential debut for club-record signing Georginio Rutter today. Here’s what happened when YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth met the striker on Friday.
Rutter’s arrival will mean that we will be looking to make some outbound loans before the end of the transfer window. We believe that being more active in loaning out our emerging talent will be important in ultimately accelerating their ability to contribute to our first team.
For the second time this week, we’re back to Elland Road for live football. Leeds were in excellent form on Wednesday, seeing off Championship strugglers Cardiff in the FA Cup Third Round. That’s set up a tie with Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood next weekend.
But first, the visit of Brentford. Thomas Frank’s side can move into the European qualification places with a win today and will be extremely motivated to do so.
Stay with us throughout the afternoon for all the action.