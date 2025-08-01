New signing makes Leeds United admission with early message about Whites fans
Whites new boy Anton Stach has made a Leeds United admission with an early message about his new club’s fans.
German international midfielder Stach was unveiled as United’s sixth signing of the summer during the team’s training camp in his native country last month and the 26-year-old made his Whites debut in last weekend’s friendly against SC Paderborn.
That outing, though, was a behind-closed-doors fixture without any fans - the presence of which Stach is relishing in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against La Liga outfit Villarreal at Elland Road.
“Of course. I am very excited”
The fixture is all set to present Stach’s first taste of action at the club’s famous home - and the German international signing from TSG Hoffenheim admits he is excited for his first experience of Elland Road.
Speaking to LUTV, Stach was asked if he was looking forward to the Villarreal fixture and beamed: "Yes of course. I am very excited. Today there were no fans and I am so excited to see Elland Road with our fans. I think it will be a really nice event."
