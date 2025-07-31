Leeds United take on Villarreal at Elland Road on Saturday in the club’s penultimate pre-season friendly - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

The fixture will mark just a second Leeds friendly of the summer in front of fans and a first on home soil upon the team’s return from their Germany training camp.

Daniel Farke’s Whites began their pre-season friendlies with a goalless draw against Manchester United in Stockholm before flying out to Germany where they took in two behind-closed-doors games.

Both of them produced Leeds victories, Farke’s side recording a 4-1 victory against third tier hosts SC Verl and then a 3-2 success against second tier hosts SC Paderborn last Saturday afternoon.

One week later, the Whites will be back in front of their own fans with a hard test against a Villarreal side who finished last season’s La Liga campaign in fifth place - qualifying for the Champions League.

The game falls just two weeks before the start of the season itself and the contest is the penultimate friendly, one week before Farke’s Whites take on AC Milan in Dublin.

For many, Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off will be their only glimpse of the Whites this summer and this is the new look team that we think will line up.

GK: Lucas Perri The new 'keeper's move from Lyon was announced after last weekend's final friendly in Germany against Paderborn but a Whites debut now surely awaits against Villarreal. The first of several new signings to start.

RB: Jayden Bogle Clear first choice right back who should be all set for another start.

CB: Joe Rodon A rock at the back who is heading for his third season at Leeds but only second one as an outright player and now with a new centre-back partner.

CB: Jaka Bijol The club's new £15m Slovenian international centre-back who has already impressed in pre-season and looks all set to partner Rodon in a new first-choice centre-back pairing, not that Pascal Struijk should be discounted.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Another new face who completes a very new back line, Gudmundsson signed from Lille for £10m as the club's new first choice left back.