Leeds United v West Brom injury news with 12 ruled out and 4 doubts

Leeds United are seeking their first win of the Championship season as they face West Brom at Elland Road

The injury picture is looking slightly brighter for Leeds United ahead of Friday night’s clash against West Brom, although a number of players are still set to be unavailable to Daniel Farke.

Leo Hjelde is the latest player to suffer a setback as he misses out tonight with concussion but Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh, Joe Rodon and Georginio Rutter are expected to be available for selection.

Leeds were only able to name eight players on the bench for their 1-0 loss at Birmingham City last weekend but Farke will have more players available for the visit of the Baggies.

He said in his pre-match press conference: “Some bad news about Hjelde. He suffered a concussion in training and because we have to follow the concussion protocols of the league, he will be out until next Monday. But some good news, Greenwood is back in training.

“Able to train the whole week. Rutter and Rodon, proper training week so far. They are in the mix. [On Drameh] He had his first proper training week, this week.”

Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Tyler Adams, Crysencio Summerville and Mateo Joseph are not due to return to fitness until next month while Liam Cooper is likely to be out until October.

Sonny Perkins is a doubt after missing an Under-21s fixture with illness last week while Stuart Dallas remains out after suffering a leg break at the end of April 2022. Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto remain doubts with the pair both seeking moves away from Elland Road. Both missed the trip to Birmingham after making themselves unavailable to play.

Meanwhile, West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante remains a doubt for the Baggies and is unlikely to feature against Leeds.

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan said of Friday’s game: “Unfortunately Brandon Thomas-Asante is still a doubt. We need to wait and see what happens in training with him to see if he’ll be available for the game with Leeds.

“He received a strong kick against Stoke City and he had that complaint until the end of the game. It shows he can play with pain because he was playing with an injury, but after it’s been impossible for him to train, until today (Thursday). We’ll see how he reacts to training.”