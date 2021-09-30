“It wasn’t only the first half, the first half of the second half was also valuable. Every time we analyse a game, we do it considering all the aspects. In this last game, after they drew level we lost a connection between the posterior part of the team with the superior part of the team. We had more possession than the opponent and the five players who played in the posterior part of the team, the back four and Phillips, they were able to have the ball a lot more than the same segment of the opponent. I am refereeing to concrete data. But the opposite of what was expected happened. West Ham’s back line, posterior line, touched the ball less but they managed even so that their forwards were able to touch the ball more than ours and that confirms what we think was a deficit of the team was that in the last 25 minutes we were not able to continue doing what we had done in the power of play or in one half and half of half. In those 60 minutes it wasn’t that we were clearly superior to the opponent but we were able to implant our game. In the last 20 to 25 minutes after they drew level, we lost that capacity so Leeds is now described once again as a team that takes too many risks and for this season they defend poorly. But if you analyse the origin of how the opponent created their chances, there is only counter attack, we didn’t lose the ball once in our own half where it caused us danger. There were a lot of shots from distance which implies that our defenders were not overcome. There were some chances through set pieces, there were some chances that came from throw ins were all the structure was in place and the most important thing from the opponent, they constructed attack from fixed situations. When I saw that is that we had more elements to defend than they did to attack so that shows that we were not imprudent. In any case, it was difficult for us to neutralise their individualities. That doesn’t mean we defended well, but what is clear is that we didn’t defend poorly due to the reasons that are being mentioned that what they say is that we exchange an attack for an attack. We attack, of course, but it is not a product of our attacking that we are defending poorly. I would say the total opposite which is that when we don’t manage to attack is when we defend our worst. If you analyse all of this interpretations that I am transmitting, they have a correlation with what happened in the game so the last 25 minutes we attacked with seven players - the two full backs and the two wingers and the three players in the middle, Dallas, Rodrigo and Klich. When that connection declines we defended too close to our own goal and the unbalances that the opponent created, created danger. But consider this what I say and the passes from which they created chances were through set pieces, throw ins, long distance finishes and the other aspects which are usually the ones that make us worse - which are the counter attacks and the losses of the ball in our own half, they only created one chance through that manner.”