Leeds United v Southampton: Is it on TV? head-to-head record, kick-off time and more

Jesse Marsch will hope to claim his third successive win this weekend as the Whites host a Southampton side in poor form.

The Saints have lost three Premier League games on the bounce and suffered an FA Cup trouncing before domestic games were put on pause.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The international break has given both sides the chance to regroup, and a little bit of breathing space will no doubt have been especially beneficial for the Whites boss as he seeks to instil a new system into his players, who are entrenched in the ideas of Marcelo Bielsa after three-and-a-half years under the Argentine.

A win could take Leeds as high as 14th place as United seek to put as much daylight between themselves and the drop zone as possible.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds United will kick off against Southampton at 3pm on Saturday April 2.

Goalscorer Armando Broja is held back by Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Klich during Leeds United's 1-0 defeat to Southampton. Pic: Alex Davidson.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds United v Southampton will not be broadcast on television, in accordance with the 3pm blackout.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, which will bring you all the updates as they happen from Elland Road.

What happened the last time the teams met?

Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhutl. Pic: Marc Atkins.

Southampton claimed a 1-0 win over Leeds at St Mary's in October.

Saints striker Armando Broja scored the winning goal on his Premier League debut while a toothless Whites side managed just three shots at goal, none on target.

Last season, United did the double over the Saints, claiming a 3-0 home win before beating them 2-0 on their own turf on the penultimate day of the season.

The teams have met 95 times, with Leeds winning their first encounter in August 1922. The Whites have since come out on top a further 46 times.

Cucho Hernandez beats Alex McCarthy during Southampton's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Watford. Pic: Charlie Crowhurst.

How are Southampton doing?

Ralph Hasenthuttl's side had a profitable Christmas and New Year period as a healthy string of results - losing just one in ten games - helped them climb out of the bottom half of the Premier League table.

This month, though, Saints have lost three games in a row, including two home defeats to bottom-half sides.

In their last Premier League game, Southampton handed struggling Watford their fifth victory of the season. Hornets striker Cucho Hernandez hit twice to give the visitors a comfortable lead. On the stroke of half time, Saints attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi reduced the deficit from close range but a lacklustre Southampton side couldn't recover a result in the second half.

Before the international break, the Hampshire side were thoroughly beaten by Manchester City as the Premier League holders knocked them out of the FA Cup quarter finals with a 4-1 thumping.