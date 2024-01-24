Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v Norwich City live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, quartet out

Leeds United take in the second part of a quickfire Elland Road trilogy with the Championship visit of Norwich City tonight.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 24th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 19:35 GMT
Daniel Farke’s Whites began a run of three games at LS11 within the space of a week via Sunday lunchtime’s league hosting of Preston North End who were eventually seen off in a 2-1 defeat after a 94th-minute Joel Piroe penalty.

The victory moved fourth-placed Leeds back to within just four points of the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Southampton but Ipswich Town then moved back above the Saints by a point through Monday night’s 1-1 draw at leaders Leicester City.

Leeds – who are now five points adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion place – will now take on David Wagner’s Norwich side who have climbed up the table to being on the periphery of the play-offs after an improved recent run. Two wins and a draw from the side’s last three games have left Norwich eighth and just two points off the play-offs.

UNDER THE LIGHTS: As Leeds United face Norwich City at Elland Road, aboveUNDER THE LIGHTS: As Leeds United face Norwich City at Elland Road, above
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to tonight’s Canaries contest including early team news, confirmed starting line-ups as they break and then match updates and analysis before post-game reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is not being televised.

Leeds remain minus the services of Pascal Struijk (groin/adductor), Karl Darlow (dislocated thumb), and also longer term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture). Willy Gnonto remains a doubt due to a hip flexor issue.

Leeds United 1 Norwich City 0 live

21:31 GMT

Superb

82: From Archie Gray, a huge tackle to as Norwich raced forward on the counter, looked like being 1-1 that.

21:29 GMT

Leeds corner

82: As Rutter is tackled upon getting into the box

21:28 GMT

Rodon

80: Trying to battle on, he has been immense

21:27 GMT

Rodon down

79: Having treatment. Rowe subbed for Barnes. Sargent subbed for Idah.

21:26 GMT

Barnes and Idah now

78: Coming on for Norwich, another Leeds chance as Bamford fails to get on the end of a Summerville cutback

21:25 GMT

CHANCE LEEDS

77: Rutter drives into the box and shot saved by Gunn's feet

21:24 GMT

Good interception

76; By Gruev to break up a Norwich attack

21:22 GMT

BIG CHANCE LEEDS

74: Bamford blasts well wider from the middle of the box, good chance, got it all wrong, from a Summerville pull back after a lovely Firpo pass down the channel

21:20 GMT

Three at the back now

72: For Norwich as Wagner goes for it

21:20 GMT

Good tracking back

72: By Summerville to tackle Stacey. Gibson subbed for Fassnacht

