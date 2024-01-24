Leeds United v Norwich City live: Team news, quartet out, updates and analysis from Elland Road
Daniel Farke’s Whites began a run of three games at LS11 within the space of a week via Sunday lunchtime’s league hosting of Preston North End who were eventually seen off in a 2-1 defeat after a 94th-minute Joel Piroe penalty.
The victory moved fourth-placed Leeds back to within just four points of the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Southampton but Ipswich Town then moved back above the Saints by a point through Monday night’s 1-1 draw at leaders Leicester City.
Leeds – who are now five points adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion place – will now take on David Wagner’s Norwich side who have climbed up the table to being on the periphery of the play-offs after an improved recent run. Two wins and a draw from the side’s last three games have left Norwich eighth and just two points off the play-offs.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to tonight’s Canaries contest including early team news, confirmed starting line-ups as they break and then match updates and analysis before post-game reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is not being televised.
Leeds remain minus the services of Pascal Struijk (groin/adductor), Karl Darlow (dislocated thumb), and also longer term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture). Willy Gnonto remains a doubt due to a hip flexor issue.
Warm ups
Coming to a close here at Elland Road. Rowe is top scorer for Norwich on 12 goals so keeping him at bay will be key. Sara is on eight assists and also five goals.
A run down of who is out
Struijk (groin/adductor), Darlow (dislocated thumb), Gnonto (hip flexor) and Dallas (femoral fracture) all injured. Cresswell does make the bench again.
Warm ups underway
Norwich first out. A tropical eight degrees at Elland Road compared to what we have been having and thankfully the crazy wind has relented. Sargent, Rowe and Sara three very dangerous players for Norwich who should not be underestimated.
The Norwich change
Marcelino Nunez in for Ashley Barnes who is benched.
Bench and XI
Both unchanged for Leeds, as expected really. Saturday's cup tie likely to be the one for changes.
One change for Norwich
Leeds subs
Leeds subs: Klaesson, Byram, Cooper, Shackleton, Poveda, Anthony, Gelhardt, Piroe, Joseph.
Leeds unchanged
Leeds United v Norwich City: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Summerville, James; Rutter, Bamford.
Dan James
Is tonight's Leeds player going over to see the young fans who gather at the side of the pitch, a few older ones today.
Leeds arrive
Gruev and James two of the first out. Few hoods up, Rutter looks excited, does a fast trot as he enters the pitch next to Meslier.