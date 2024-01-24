Leeds United v Norwich City live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Farke’s Whites began a run of three games at LS11 within the space of a week via Sunday lunchtime’s league hosting of Preston North End who were eventually seen off in a 2-1 defeat after a 94th-minute Joel Piroe penalty.
The victory moved fourth-placed Leeds back to within just four points of the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Southampton but Ipswich Town then moved back above the Saints by a point through Monday night’s 1-1 draw at leaders Leicester City.
Leeds – who are now five points adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion place – will now take on David Wagner’s Norwich side who have climbed up the table to being on the periphery of the play-offs after an improved recent run. Two wins and a draw from the side’s last three games have left Norwich eighth and just two points off the play-offs.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to tonight’s Canaries contest including early team news, confirmed starting line-ups as they break and then match updates and analysis before post-game reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is not being televised.
Leeds remain minus the services of Pascal Struijk (groin/adductor), Karl Darlow (dislocated thumb), and also longer term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture). Willy Gnonto remains a doubt due to a hip flexor issue.
This is how we think Leeds will line-up: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Summerville, James; Rutter, Bamford.