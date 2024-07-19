Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United defeated Harrogate Town in a pre-season friendly in North Yorkshire

Leeds United cruised to victory in their opening game of pre-season with Daniel Farke’s side winning 3-0 good against League Two Harrogate Town in North Yorkshire. Junior Firpo scored the first goal of the Whites’ pre-season as he put Farke’s men ahead after 12 minutes on Friday night.

Firpo’s goal - which can be viewed HERE - started with Illan Meslier. The goalkeeper played a lofted pass out towards the right as the ball was worked into the box to allow Mateo Joseph to tee up Firpo for the close range finish.

It remained that way until half time, before Georginio Rutter made it 2-0 on the hour mark. Farke’s starting XI featured mostly senior stars as Illan Meslier, Junior Firpo, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon were given the nod in defence alongside youngster James Debayo, while the likes of Dan James and Joel Piroe helped make up the starting line-up along with Rutter.

As the second half got underway, the Leeds boss made a raft of changes with Sam Byram, Charlie Crew, Karl Darlow, Joe Gelhardt, Willy Gnonto, Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville introduced. And it was the latter who contributed to the second goal as he whipped a corner into the box which was only cleared to Rutter who wasted no time as he hammered the ball through a crowd of bodies from about 10 yards out.

Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober were not involved due to their international commitments over the summer, while the latter’s future at Elland Road is unclear. Patrick Bamford was also absent. Leeds added a third before the final whistle as youngster Sam Chambers thumped in an effort from the edge of the area, with the ball squeezing under the goalkeeper to round off a fine evening for Leeds.