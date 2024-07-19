Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United beat Harrogate Town in a pre-season friendly in North Yorkshire

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Firpo scored the first goal of Leeds United’s pre-season as he put Daniel Farke’s side ahead against Harrogate Town in a 3-0 victory for the Whites on Friday night. The contest in North Yorkshire was Leeds’ first outing since May’s Championship play-off final loss to Southampton.

After taking on their Yorkshire neighbours, Leeds will head out to Germany to participate in a number of behind closed doors matches. Against Town, Farke’s starting XI featured mostly senior stars. Illan Meslier, Junior Firpo, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon were given the nod in defence alongside youngster James Debayo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Dan James and Joel Piroe helped make up the starting line-up while Archie Gray’s younger brother Harry was named on the bench, along with fellow youngsters Sam Chambers and Luca Thomas.

And it was Firpo who opened the scoring in a move that started with Meslier. The goalkeeper played a lofted pass out towards the right as the ball was worked into the box to allow Mateo Joseph to tee up Firpo for the close range finish after 12 minutes.

It remained that way until half time, before Georginio Rutter made it 2-0 on the hour mark. As the second half got underway, the Leeds boss made a raft of changes with Sam Byram, Charlie Crew, Karl Darlow, Joe Gelhardt, Willy Gnonto, Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville introduced. And it was the latter who contributed to the second goal as he whipped a corner into the box which was only cleared to Rutter who wasted no time as he hammered the ball through a crowd of bodies from about 10 yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And youngster Sam Chambers, who was introduced during the second half, capped victory with a fierce strike from the edge the area. The ball rebounded to the substitute and he took a touch to set himself before unleashing a powerful effort that squeezed under the Harrogate goalkeeper. Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober were not involved due to their international commitments over the summer, while Patrick Bamford was also absent.