Tuesday evening’s midweek fixture gives Marcelo Bielsa’s men the chance to bounce back after a lacklustre performance at the Amex Stadium, where the Whites were held to a goalless draw by Brighton on Saturday.

Now, Leeds take on the Crystal Palace, who are currently 11th in the table with 16 points.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game:

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What time is kick-off?

Leeds will kick off against Crystal Palace at 8.15pm on Tuesday November 30.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford tussles with Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill at Elland Road. Pic: Stu Forster.

The game will be streamed live on Amazon Prime, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

A Prime subscription costs £7.99 per month, but new customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

You can follow the action on the YEP’s live blog, which will bring you all the latest from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened last time the teams met?

Pascal Struijk heads the ball towards goal in Leeds United's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Elland Road in February 2021. Pic: Tim Keeton.

It was a win apiece in last season’s Premier League encounters between Leeds and Palace.

On the Whites’ visit to Selhurst Park, the Eagles claimed a 4-1 victory over Leeds, featuring a freak own goal from Hélder Costa, a stunning free-kick by Palace’s summer signing Eberechi Eze, and a controversial offside call to deny Patrick Bamford an equaliser at 1-0.

On the reverse, Leeds beat Palace 2-0 at Elland Road courtesy of an early goal by Jack Harrison before Bamford pounced on a Vincente Guaita save to tuck away the rebound and double the Whites' lead in the second half.

Leeds have taken 30 victories from 64 encounters with Crystal Palace, and all five of the clubs’ most recent meetings at Elland Road have ended in a win for the Whites.

Eberechi Eze scores for Crystal Palace in the Eagles' 4-1 win over Leeds United at Selhurst Park. The eye-catching free-kick was Eze's first goal for Palace. Pic: Naomi Baker.

How are Palace doing?

With 16 points, the Eagles are 11th in the Premier League table after winning three of 13 matches.

Patrick Vieira’s side went into the international break on good form but have not won since the recess, drawing with struggling Burnley before losing against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Who will play for Leeds?

In his press conference on Monday, Bielsa revealed that Kalvin Phillips is fit to play following speculation as the Whites’ number-23 was substituted at half time against Brighton on Saturday.

Bamford and Luke Ayling are in the final stages of their recovery, but not available for selection against Palace.