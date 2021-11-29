Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford will be back in action for the Whites this week after lengthy periods on the side-lines.

The duo both picked up injuries in Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Newcastle at St James’ Park in September and have since been working hard to return to match fitness.

In his press conference on Monday, Bielsa revealed that their wait for senior action goes on, though Ayling and Bamford will be readying themselves for a return to the first team by getting some minutes with the Under-23s on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Argentine responded to speculation over his half-time substitution of Kalvin Phillips in Leeds’ goalless draw at Brighton on Saturday.

“With respect to Kalvin, he is available for the game tomorrow and as I said in my declarations after the game against Brighton, Pascal and Shackleton coming on were all to do with improving how the team was playing," Bielsa said.

“I don’t link it to his individual performance, whether it was high or low, I am referring to the players that came off - Kalvin and Junior - but it was to look for a more efficient collective organisation, with different characteristics for the execution of the same function.”

Here we take a look at how Leeds could line-up against the Eagles on Tuesday.

1. Illan Meslier - GK There's no doubt about who'll be between the posts.

2. Stuart Dallas - RWB Shackleton didn't make a great case to challenge for Dallas' spot against Brighton so we're likely to see the Ulsterman take his place in the back four at Elland Road on Tuesday.

3. Diego Llorente - CB Though he wasn't at his best at Brighton, Llorente has been a vital player for Leeds when fit this season.

4. Liam Cooper - CB Captain Coops, when available, always features in Bielsa's starting XI.