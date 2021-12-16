Leeds United v Arsenal: Is it on TV? channel, kick-off, head-to-head record, and more

The Whites go into this weekend promising a reaction after falling to a 7-0 heavy defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side had better fortune midweek, coming out on top in an important six-pointer in the fight for Champions League qualification against West Ham United.

Here’s what you need to know about Leeds’ 18th Premier League clash of the season:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds kick off against Arsenal at 5.30pm on Saturday December 18.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claims the ball mid-air as Mateusz Klich watches on at Elland Road. Pic: Michael Regan.

Leeds v Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm.

You can follow the action on the YEP’s live blog, where we’ll be bringing you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened the last time the teams met?

The Gunners knocked Leeds out of the Carabao Cup in October with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates, with goals from Callum Chambers and former Whites loanee Eddie Nketiah.

Sam Greenwood takes a shot during the Whites' 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

In the teams’ last encounter at Elland Road, Leeds held Arsenal to a goalless draw, with Bielsa’s side failing to capitalise on Nicolas Pépé’s 51st-minute red card for a headbutt on Gjanni Alioski.

Of 123 games since the teams first met in 1924, Leeds have claimed 41 wins, though the Whites haven’t beaten Arsenal in any competition since 2003.

How are Arsenal doing?

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League, having taken an average of 1.7 points per game so far this season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. Pic: Justin Setterfield.

On Wednesday, the Gunners claimed a 2-0 win over against top-six rivals West Ham United at the Emirates.