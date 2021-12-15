Former Leeds United goalkeeper sends message of support to the Whites following crushing defeat at Manchester City

Marcelo Bielsa’s side sank to 16th place in the Premier League as City’s relentless attack brought Leeds’ goal difference down to minus fifteen.

With goals from Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Nathan Aké, John Stones and a brace from Kevin de Bruyne, City inflicted the Whites’ seventh league loss of the season and wrote themselves into the history books as Leeds suffered their heaviest ever Premier League defeat.

But Kenny, who played kept 18 clean sheets across 81 games during his two-season Leeds career, claims the Whites should not be too downhearted.

The 43-year-old shared a message with the club on his Twitter page after the defeat on Tuesday night.

“Think @LUFC need to keep their heads held high,” Kenny wrote.

“What that club has achieved over the past few years is amazing.

Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny. Pic: Steve Riding.

“They’re playing against the best team in the league @ManCity with a lot of injuries and have had them all season.

“#keepfighting #mot #leedsleedsleeds.”

The message was well-received by fans, who agreed with Kenny’s sentiment:

@miffy0811_a: Well said Paddy. We are all behind our lads and Bielsa.

Jack Grealish celebrates doubling Manchester City's lead against Leeds United at the Etihad. Pic: Alex Livesey.

@gilomac: Sums it up well Paddy. All the fans who know are still right behind Bielsa and the team.

@Bodkin63: Thanks Paddy, we go again Saturday.

@AdamClarke19: Well said Paddy. We go again on Saturday and Elland Road will be rocking.

@Jambino18: Well said Paddy lad.