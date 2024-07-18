Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Championship star has hailed a Leeds player ‘ten times better’ than himself.

Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics has hailed a Leeds United player that is “ten times better” than himself.

Taking part in an exercise shown on X, last season’s Championship top scorer Szomidcs was asked to throw a punch to the stomach of You Tuber Still Ryan whenever he mentioned a player better than him.

The list began with Whites striker Joel Piroe - to which Szomidcs stayed still - but there was a rather different reaction upon the reading out of Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville’s name.

After quickly deciding to throw three sharp punches, Szmodics declared: “Great player. Ten times better than me.”