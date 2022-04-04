Leeds United under-23s v Crystal Palace RECAP: Whites breeze to a 4-0 win as Summerville bags a hat-trick
Leeds United's Under 23s take on Crystal Palace Under 23s this evening in a Premier League 2 Division One contest at Elland Road.
Andrew Taylor's young Whites look to put distance between themselves and the Premier League 2 relegation zone against Crystal Palace.
United are one point clear of the drop but both Blackburn and Chelsea could overtake them if they win their games in hand.
Read More
At the other end of the table, meanwhile, Palace sit in 5th place with 33 points.
The teams will go head to head at Elland Road this evening with kick off set for 7pm.
Our live blog will provide all the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and then post-match reaction.
Leeds United Under 23s v Crystal Palace LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 04 April, 2022, 21:42
- 7pm kick-off at Elland Road
- 11th place take on 5th place
Update on Gelhardt’s injury
One lucky young fan has been gifted a shirt by the game’s star, Crysencio Summerville.
Plenty of supporters at the barrier wanting his attention.
FT - Leeds win 4-0.
Four minutes added on
GOAL Leeds
88 - Summerville completes his hat-trick. Keeper comes out of his box to claim a long ball but fluffs the clearance, Summerville collects and scores into an empty net from 30 yards out. 4-0 Leeds.
Tonight’s attendance at Elland Road
4,768 fans in the stands this evening. Great turnout for the young Whites.
CHANCE Leeds
82 - Kenneh tries his luck from range but Whitworth tips it clear.
Yellow card
79 - Sutcliffe goes into the book for holding.
CHANCE for Leeds
76 - Joseph cuts the ball back across the face of goal, McKinstry is at full stretch but can’t quite tap it home.
Another fine save by van den Heuvel
75 - the Whites keeper is at full stretch to prevent Palace clawing one back.