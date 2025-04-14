Tight turnaround for Leeds United first-team squad member for 21s minutes and defender impact with twist

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 14th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 10:30 BST
A first team squad member had a quick turnaround to play for Leeds United’s under-21s.

A first-team squad member completed a tight turnaround as Leeds United’s under-21s concluded their regular season against Liverpool featuring a Whites defender impact but twist.

United’s under-21s ended their Premier League 2 season with Sunday’s clash against Liverpool’s youngsters at the Liverpool FC Academy in Kirkby.

Fresh from making the first team bench for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Preston North End, 19-year-old centre-back James Debayo started the game and played the full match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Another Leeds defender in Kris Moore fired Scott Gardner’s young Whites ahead on the half hour mark but Liverpool levelled on the stroke of half-time through England youth international midfielder James McConnell.

His strike ultimately bagged the Reds a point which leaves Leeds 17th in the 26-team PL2 table.

United’s under-21s now have a shot at silverware on the agenda with the National League Cup Final against Sutton United at the end of the month.

The Whites face Sutton at the club’s VBS Community Stadium on Tuesday, April 29 in an 8pm kick-off.

Leeds United under-21s v Liverpool under-21s: Mahady, Douglas, Ferguson (Bird 46), Monteiro, Debayo, Moore (Lopata-White 60), Pickles (Richards 60), Cresswell, Vincent, Chadwick, McDonald (Nfonkeu74) Subs not used: Wood.

