Leeds United under-21s 2 Liverpool under-21s 2 recap: Attacking pair make double impact
Michael Skubala’s Whites bagged another victory in the new Premier League International Cup on Tuesday evening with a 3-1 triumph at home to Hertha BSC and now return to the same venue to face the Reds in Premier League Two Division One.
Leeds currently sit 13th in the 26-team division following three wins and three defeats from their first six games. The Reds are eighth places and four points better off than Skubala’s side in fifth place. Here, we will bring you all of the early team news and pre-match build up from York followed by live match updates and reaction.
Leeds United under-21s v Liverpool under-21s
Key Events
- 1pm kick-off
Full time
2-2
Chance Liverpool
90 + : Gordon racing through but shot deflected over, corner
Over
90 + 5: By Cannonier, close
Late Reds free kick
Edge of the box
Late Liverpool sub
90 +2: Cannonier on
Added time
Four minutes. A draw feels about right. Leeds have maybe just shaded it overall
Another huge Leeds chance
88: Mullen up for the Leeds attack and blazes wide
Wow what a save
87: From Pittaluga to deny Snowdon who looked certain to score from an Allen cross
Good defending
85: By Hjelde to clear a dangerous free kick, both sides going for it, Leeds guilty of being offside a couple of times, Moore frustrated by it