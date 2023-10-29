Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United under-21s 2 Liverpool under-21s 2 recap: Attacking pair make double impact

Leeds United’s under-21s return to league action today with the visit of Liverpool’s under-21s to the LNER Community Stadium in York (kick-off 1pm)
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 20:44 GMT
Michael Skubala’s Whites bagged another victory in the new Premier League International Cup on Tuesday evening with a 3-1 triumph at home to Hertha BSC and now return to the same venue to face the Reds in Premier League Two Division One.

Leeds currently sit 13th in the 26-team division following three wins and three defeats from their first six games. The Reds are eighth places and four points better off than Skubala’s side in fifth place. Here, we will bring you all of the early team news and pre-match build up from York followed by live match updates and reaction.

Leeds United under-21s v Liverpool under-21s

20:43 GMT
14:57 GMT

Full time

2-2

14:57 GMT

Chance Liverpool

90 + : Gordon racing through but shot deflected over, corner

14:56 GMT

Over

90 + 5: By Cannonier, close

14:55 GMT

Late Reds free kick

Edge of the box

14:53 GMT

Late Liverpool sub

90 +2: Cannonier on

14:52 GMT

Added time

Four minutes. A draw feels about right. Leeds have maybe just shaded it overall

14:49 GMT

Another huge Leeds chance

88: Mullen up for the Leeds attack and blazes wide

14:49 GMT

Wow what a save

87: From Pittaluga to deny Snowdon who looked certain to score from an Allen cross

14:46 GMT

Good defending

85: By Hjelde to clear a dangerous free kick, both sides going for it, Leeds guilty of being offside a couple of times, Moore frustrated by it

