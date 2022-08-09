Leeds United Under 21 fixtures: here's when the Whites academy players are next in action

Leeds United Under 21 are competing in the Premier League 2 Division 2 this season. Here are their fixtures:

By Flora Snelson
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 2:58 pm

Monday 15 August - vs Norwich City, 1pm at Thorp Arch

Friday 19 August - vs Aston Villa, 7pm at Aston Villa Training Ground

Monday 29 August - vs Nottingham Forest, 1pm at Thorp Arch

Friday 9 September - vs West Bromwich Albion, 7pm at The Hawthorns

Friday 16 September - vs Southampton, 7pm at Elland Road

Tuesday 20 September - vs Crewe Alexandra (EFL Trophy), 7pm at the Mornflake Stadium

YORK, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Sean McGurk of Leeds United reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly between Leeds United and Blackpool at LNER Community Stadium on July 07, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Friday 30 September - vs Stoke City, 7pm at City of York Council’s LNER Stadium

Tuesday 4 October - vs Tranmere Rovers (EFL Trophy), 7pm at Prenton Park

Monday 10 October – vs Sunderland, 7pm at Eppleton Colliery Welfare

Tuesday 18 October - vs Bolton Wanderers (EFL Trophy), 7pm at the University of Bolton Stadium

Leeds United Under 21 manager Michael Skubala.

Sunday 23 October – vs Middlesbrough, 1pm at the Riverside Stadium

Monday 7 November – vs Newcastle United, 1pm at Thorp Arch

Monday 9 January – vs Nottingham Forest, 7pm at Meadow Lane Stadium

Monday 16 January – vs West Bromwich Albion, 7pm at City of York Council’s LNER Stadium

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Darko Gyabi of Leeds United kicks during the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Brisbane Roar and Leeds United at Cbus Super Stadium on July 14, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Friday 27 January – vs Norwich City, 2pm at Lotus Training Centre

Monday 13 February - vs Newcastle United, 7pm at Whitley Park

Monday 20 February – vs Aston Villa, 7pm at Elland Road

Friday 24 February – vs Southampton, 7pm at St Mary’s Stadium

Monday 6 March – vs Derby County, 7pm at City of York Council’s LNER Stadium

Monday 20 March - vs Sunderland, 7pm at Elland Road

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Amari Miller of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Papa John's Trophy match between Tranmere Rovers and Leeds United U21 at Prenton Park on September 14, 2021 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Friday 31 March – vs Stoke City U21s, 7pm at Bet365 Stadium

Monday 24 April - vs Middlesbrough, 7pm at City of York Council’s LNER Stadium

