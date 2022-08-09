Leeds United Under 21 fixtures: here's when the Whites academy players are next in action

Monday 15 August - vs Norwich City, 1pm at Thorp Arch
Friday 19 August - vs Aston Villa, 7pm at Aston Villa Training Ground
Monday 29 August - vs Nottingham Forest, 1pm at Thorp Arch
Friday 9 September - vs West Bromwich Albion, 7pm at The Hawthorns
Friday 16 September - vs Southampton, 7pm at Elland Road
Tuesday 20 September - vs Crewe Alexandra (EFL Trophy), 7pm at the Mornflake Stadium
Friday 30 September - vs Stoke City, 7pm at City of York Council’s LNER Stadium
Tuesday 4 October - vs Tranmere Rovers (EFL Trophy), 7pm at Prenton Park
Monday 10 October – vs Sunderland, 7pm at Eppleton Colliery Welfare
Tuesday 18 October - vs Bolton Wanderers (EFL Trophy), 7pm at the University of Bolton Stadium
Sunday 23 October – vs Middlesbrough, 1pm at the Riverside Stadium
Monday 7 November – vs Newcastle United, 1pm at Thorp Arch
Monday 9 January – vs Nottingham Forest, 7pm at Meadow Lane Stadium
Monday 16 January – vs West Bromwich Albion, 7pm at City of York Council’s LNER Stadium
Friday 27 January – vs Norwich City, 2pm at Lotus Training Centre
Monday 13 February - vs Newcastle United, 7pm at Whitley Park
Monday 20 February – vs Aston Villa, 7pm at Elland Road
Friday 24 February – vs Southampton, 7pm at St Mary’s Stadium
Monday 6 March – vs Derby County, 7pm at City of York Council’s LNER Stadium
Monday 20 March - vs Sunderland, 7pm at Elland Road
Friday 31 March – vs Stoke City U21s, 7pm at Bet365 Stadium
Monday 24 April - vs Middlesbrough, 7pm at City of York Council’s LNER Stadium