Leeds United U23s will compete at Premier League 2 Division 2 level once again next season after being relegated on Sunday afternoon.

The young Whites had played their final game of the PL2 campaign last weekend - a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates' Stadium.

DOWN: Leeds United's U23 side have been relegated from PL2 Division 1 (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Victory in north London would have secured Leeds' safety, relegating Chelsea's development squad in the process but the result left the door ajar for the Blues.

Chelsea U23s' final fixture took place at the same time as Leeds' first-team match versus Arsenal in the Premier League, and saw Tottenham Hotspur U23s go in front during the second half.

However, a late comeback by Chelsea's youngsters condemned the young Whites to the drop.

Chelsea had drafted in first-team duo Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr in a bid to avoid relegation, while Mason Burstow returned from a loan spell at Charlton Athletic to feature in the Blues' 2-1 win over Tottenham's youth side.

Leeds' U23s have played several fixtures this season with a depleted squad, a knock-on effect due to the injury crisis which has plagued the first-team group throughout 2021/22.

As a result, U18 players have been promoted to the U23 group, competing against some of English football's finest academy sides.

U23 head coach Mark Jackson was replaced midway through the young Whites' campaign following his secondment to first-team matters after the appointment of Jesse Marsch.

Having initially arrived as the club's loan manager, former Cardiff City defender Andrew Taylor assumed charge of the U23 side for the club's final handful of fixtures.