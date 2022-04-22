Leeds United smashed through Everton’s Premier League 2 attendance record on Friday night as the young Whites entertained Manchester City U23s.

A total of 21,321 supporters filed into Elland Road as Andrew Taylor’s side looked to finish their PL2 campaign on a high in their final home fixture and penultimate game.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors arrived knowing a point would secure a second successive PL2 Division 1 title, naming a strong line-up to see the job through.

England U21 international Cole Palmer, prolific youth level striker Liam Delap - son of former Stoke City midfielder Rory - and this season’s PL2 top scorer James McAtee all started the contest for Manchester City.

Leeds United named three England youth internationals themselves, but thick as thieves attacking duo Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood were spared, left out of the squad entirely with one eye on Monday night’s first-team outing at Crystal Palace.

The Whites started well, buoyed by an enthusiastic crowd, and were rewarded with an early opener courtesy of January signing Mateo Joseph.

The Spaniard converted after seven minutes, teed up by Sean McGurk following some positive build-up play from Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray.

Leeds’ advantage lasted seconds, though, with City striking back immediately through Kayky. The Brazilian cut inside from the right-wing and slotted coolly beyond Kristoffer Klaesson.

Four minutes passed and City’s embarrassment of riches were in down the right-hand side again. This time, Kayky hung wide and played in Palmer whose run was not picked up. He opened his body and from a near-identical position beat Klaesson.

For 20 minutes or so, the game settled into a less chaotic rhythm, until Leeds’ right-sided attacker Summerville kicked into gear.

Three passes over the top of City’s defence yielded three opportunities for the Dutchman. On two such occasions, he was felled; the first of which brought a yellow card for City goalkeeper Cieran Slicker, but the colour of said card was dubious to say the least. Summerville’s speed ensured he reached the ball a fraction of a second before the City stopper, who clattered into the winger.

Elland Road campaigned for harsher punishment but referee Andrew Miller was insistent on a caution rather than expulsion.

Minutes later, Summerville went clear again, tumbling inside the box. Protestations were admittedly less vehement from the Leeds camp a second time around.

Leeds enjoyed the better of the second half, probing throughout but were undone by a third City goal late on as Delap’s deflected effort wrong-footed Klaesson.

Numerous Leeds youngsters gave promising displays, including midfield duo McGurk and Lewis Bate. Both demonstrated poise, control and direction with the ball - their most complete performances for some time.

In attack, Mateo Joseph led the line valiantly and while there was little in the way of points to be gained, there were several inside Elland Road that witnessed a Leeds United side in the flesh for the first time.

A thrilling encounter, brimming with talent is as good as any to open the account.

Leeds: Klaesson, Sutcliffe, Cresswell (C), Kenneh, McCarron, Jenkins, Bate, Gray, Summerville (Miller 65), McGurk (McKinstry 72), Joseph. Unused substitutes: Van den Heuvel, Allen, Mullen.