Leeds United's youngsters are hoping to avoid an immediate return to the Premier League 2's second tier but face difficult fixtures against champions Manchester City U23 and high-flying Arsenal U23 in their penultimate and final fixtures of the season, respectively.
Tonight, in their last home game of the 2021/22 campaign against the Cityzens, Leeds will be roared on by an incredible attendance at Elland Road.
Last updated: Friday, 22 April, 2022, 21:01
FT: Leeds United U23s 1-3 Manchester City U23s
All over. Elland Road certainly got its' money's worth, despite the result. New PL2 attendance record on the night and a valiant, battling display full of quality to match. City just had that little bit extra. 21,321 at an U23 fixture. Crazy.
SAVE! Mateo Joseph is free at the back post and volleys towards goal. Good stop by Slicker.
Into stoppage time
90’ Five minutes added.
GOAL - City 3-1 Liam Delap
88’ Liam Delap’s deflected effort wrongfoots Klaesson and trickles into the net for a third. Leeds have deserved something from this.
Visitors make a change
84’ Final City sub.
ON - Borges
OFF - McAtee
81’ Leeds are really straining to find this equaliser. One-two between Miller and Gray finishes with the latter clipping a cross onto Joseph’s head in the middle. Not enough purchase on the header and an easy claim.
City free-kick
78’ James McAtee fires a free-kick over the bar for the visitors.
Ciy chance
Samuel Edozie dances through and shoots. His attempt ricochets off Cresswell’s leg and over for a corner.
Positive
72’ More great attacking play from Leeds. Joseph spins his man on the halfway line and feeds Gray who takes it in his stride excellently. He makes it to the box but is blocked off and lays back to Joseph. Shot curls just wide.
McGurk’s race is run
72’ Leeds change
ON - McKinstry
OFF - McGurk