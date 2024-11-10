The YEP’s verdict and off-camera moments from Saturday’s win against QPR.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United eased to another home win on Saturday when struggling Queens Park Rangers came to Elland Road and here's what you might have missed.

The Whites might not have been at their vintage best in attack but still did more than enough to see off the Championship's bottom side in the final action before the November international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good day

Jayden Bogle

The right-back's form has been a little up and down in the early part of his Leeds United career but there is no doubt how dangerous he can be when flying forward. QPR found him really difficult to deal with as he ran into the area to make himself an option or cross the ball. The goal was scruffy but so important.

Brenden Aaronson

Sometimes when he has the ball at the feet it's like he's still trying to press the opposition, so frenetic are his movements. But the little forward passes down the sides of defenders and some of his work to disrupt QPR was good. Yes, he can frustrate with a lack of composure but opposition teams are not enjoying playing against him. He's a difficult man to track and gets into dangerous positions. He never stops, either.

Bad day

Manor Solomon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The frustration is so evident in his body language at times. It just isn't happening at present. He's trying too hard or he's trying things that don't quite fit with what his team-mates are doing. He has the quality to be a difference maker at this level but it's not evident right now.

Off-camera

Ao Tanaka with a superb chipped first-time ball round the corner in the warm-up possession game. It sailed over the head of his marker to Mateo Joseph who jumped and flicked it on to Pascal Struijk with his heel leaving Willy Gnonto for dead and grinning.

Veterans and current serving members of the armed forces being welcomed pitchside at Elland Road by supporters already in their seats during the warm-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josuha Guilavogui emerging to warm up in the first half with teenagers Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew, like a proud dad taking his kids out for a walk.

QPR fans singing 'we've had a shot, we've had a shot, we've had a shot' after their first attempt on goal after half an hour of play.

Dr Mark Prince OBE being welcomed to the pitch at half-time to explain his work against knife crime. Prince lost his son Kiyan, a QPR academy player, to knife crime and explained the importance of education. At half-time Leeds screened a video of his presentation to Corpus Christi College. Earlier this year at Loftus Road some away fans reacted angrily having struggled to make out his words over the public address system and misinterpreted his speech. Leeds and QPR and their foundations worked together in the week before Saturday's game to allow Prince to deliver his message to local school kids.

Farke putting his fingers to his temples to tell his players to think after a succession of players miscued attempted passes or clearances in a particularly scrappy phase of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph and Solomon debating who got it right and who got it wrong after the winger crossed to where the striker was not.

Piroe and Ashby, who played four games together at Swansea at the start of last season, having a catch up at full-time.

Farke laughing and joking with Guilavogui, then going to Tanaka and clearly having a chat and a laugh about the lost ball late on in the game.