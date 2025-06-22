Leeds United confirmed the signing of defender Jaka Bijol earlier this week but still have plenty to do before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. The 26-year-old Slovenian international followed free agent striker Lukas Nmecha through the door as Elland Road chiefs plan for further reinforcements across the board.

Central midfield is known to be a priority position, given at least one offer has been lodged for RC Strasbourg captain Habib Diarra, while reports suggest a bid has also been sent Fulham’s way for striker Rodrigo Muniz. With Junior Firpo looking set to leave, the YEP understands there is also interest in LOSC Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson.

The Premier League confirmed on Wednesday that Leeds’ Premier League season will kick off at home to Everton and the team walking out at Elland Road that Monday night could look very different from the one that beat Plymouth just over seven weeks ago. And with that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a dream starting line-up should recent transfer rumours prove to be true.

GK: Nick Pope Emerged as a possible target for Leeds recently, albeit reports suggest Newcastle are keen to keep the 33-year-old even if they sign James Trafford. Things can change quickly, however, and Pope would be an excellent addition, providing top-level experience.

RB: Jayden Bogle Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign. Test will be how he copes defensively against the world's best wingers, and a more experienced back-up would do no harm.

CB: Joe Rodon Leeds will be expected to sign competition for Rodon this summer but the ever-present Welshman has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight.

CB: Jaka Bijol Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol earlier this week, and he is expected to come straight into the starting-XI. The 26-year-old Slovenian international is right-footed but can operate on the left, and would significantly improve the physical presence of Farke's defensive unit alongside Rodon.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The YEP reported on interest in Gudmundsson earlier this week and he certainly fits the athletic profile of other targets. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career.

CDM: Ethan Ampadu Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since.