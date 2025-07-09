Leeds United announce academy signing from Liverpool as contract length revealed

Leeds United have signed teenage centre-back Louis Enahoro-Marcus on a two-year deal.

The former Liverpool youngster joins up with the Leeds academy setup ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

As reported by the YEP earlier this week, Enahoro-Marcus was released by Liverpool at the end of his contract and arrives at Elland Road on a free transfer.

A tall and imposing presence in youth football, Enahoro-Marcus featured regularly for Liverpool's Under-18 side last season, scoring against Leeds during a 2-2 draw.

His arrival is expected to be followed by Manchester City and Wales youngster Jayden Lienou.

An official club statement announcing Enahoro-Marcus' signing read: "Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Louis to the club and we look forward to seeing his development with the Whites."

