Leeds United transfer rumours: Whites tipped to secure bargain signing imminently, Liverpool set to rival Leeds for £30m-rated ace

The Whites came from a goal behind to earn a draw at Ewood Park, with Pascal Struijk scoring his side's equalising goal, after substitute Connor McBride's deflected free-kick gave his side the lead with fifteen minutes left to go.

Speaking after the game, Leeds ace Rodrigo spoke glowingly of the return of supporters to football grounds, and the importance of having the vocal Leeds fan support behind his side again. He said: “Everyone enjoys it a lot to have the fans and especially our fans in the stadium, home or away.

“They are a very important part of football, maybe the most important part of football and with the atmosphere that they create and the way that they support us, everyone is looking forward to playing in front of them next season. It was really nice for us.”He continued: “It was another good bit of training and another good step for us to arrive in the best conditions for the first game in the league.

“We have been working really, really hard these last few weeks so the legs are a little bit heavier than normal but it was a good game and we are looking forward to next season.”

Leeds' relentless week of football continues tomorrow evening, with a trip to Fleetwood Town, before they round off their preparations with an eagerly-anticipated clash against Real Betis - a side who boast stars such as Nabil Fekir, William Carvalho and Sergio Canales - at Elland Road this Saturday night.

