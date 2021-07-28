Leeds United fans at Ewood Park on Wednesday night. Pic: Getty

Leeds United s first team were back in action against Blackburn Rovers and in front of their adoring public for the first time without restrictions for 18 months.

Traffic halted many journeys over the Pennines, pub gardens were filled around Ewood Park on the drive in and cheers along with boos were heard as the Whites emerged from the tunnel; for a brief second all was right in the world.

Every tackle was felt in the opening exchanges of the 1-1 draw and every 50-50 roared in anger - when Raphinha slid in on the far side to save a corner it was like a goal had been scored for the visitors.

Had an onlooker stepped in off the street they could've been forgiven for not knowing a friendly was being played between the Whites and Rovers.

A first rendition of Marching On Together from the packed Darwen End must've caused lumps in throats. A salute at full-time came, too. Bielsa's charges being remembered for their 2019-20 exploits as Championship champions.

The Whites have been unable to celebrate a historic promotion to the top flight of English football. Unable to take in the Premier League from the terraces and unable to say goodbyes to legends lost.

When Pascal Struijk equalised in the 81st minute to cancel out Connor McBride's opener the visiting support erupted into life like they'd never been away; let's hope they never are again.