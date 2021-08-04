Leeds United transfer rumours: Whites set to battle Aston Villa for £35m-rated ace, Everton favourites to sign Euro 2020 star
Leeds United are back in pre-season action today, when they take on Dutch giants Ajax in two separate friendly matches.
The Whites have gone through a gruelling pre-season of intensive training and matches - including game against the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Real Betis - to prepare them for the rigours of the upcoming Premier League season, and will round things off this weekend with a game against Europa League champions Villarreal.
Meanwhile, summer signing Junior Firpo has been discussing the upcoming season and what fans can expect from him, and he revealed: “I only have to say to them that I will give my all.
“I need to play. I am really, really hungry to play here [at Leeds]. They can expect me to give my all in the games and the rest we can see. I am really hungry to play. I came here for one thing [to play]. I think they [the club] are also hungry for the way that I can play.
“If you mix both [together], then it'll be really good. I feel good, it's (pre-season training) a little bit hard. It's really physical and [we're] doing a lot of training sessions. It's good. The real thing is my team-mates have given me a warm welcome. It's made it easy.”
Firpo will be hopeful of securing a starting spot in Leeds' side, when they take on fierce rivals Manchester United in their opening game of the season at Old Trafford in just ten days time.
We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…