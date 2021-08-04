Leeds United transfer rumours: Whites set to battle Aston Villa for £35m-rated ace, Everton favourites to sign Euro 2020 star

The Whites have gone through a gruelling pre-season of intensive training and matches - including game against the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Real Betis - to prepare them for the rigours of the upcoming Premier League season, and will round things off this weekend with a game against Europa League champions Villarreal.

Meanwhile, summer signing Junior Firpo has been discussing the upcoming season and what fans can expect from him, and he revealed: “I only have to say to them that I will give my all.

“I need to play. I am really, really hungry to play here [at Leeds]. They can expect me to give my all in the games and the rest we can see. I am really hungry to play. I came here for one thing [to play]. I think they [the club] are also hungry for the way that I can play.

“If you mix both [together], then it'll be really good. I feel good, it's (pre-season training) a little bit hard. It's really physical and [we're] doing a lot of training sessions. It's good. The real thing is my team-mates have given me a warm welcome. It's made it easy.”

Firpo will be hopeful of securing a starting spot in Leeds' side, when they take on fierce rivals Manchester United in their opening game of the season at Old Trafford in just ten days time.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Wolves keen on promising midfielder Wolves have been credited with an interest in Almeria midfielder Samuel Costa. The 20-year-old only joined his current club last month, following a loan spell, but could be flipped if Wolves are willing to pay their £21m asking price - over five times what they paid for him. (AS)

2. Hammers new favourites to sign Liverpool man West Ham United have overtaken Newcastle to become the fresh favourites to sign Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The £35m ace missed the majority of last season with an injury, and could be moved on this summer. (SkyBet)

3. Blues see Lukaku offer rejected Chelsea are understood to have seen an £85m offer for their former player Romelu Lukaku turned down by Inter. The Belgian goal-machine left the Blues in 2014, and went on to play for Everton and Man Utd before joining Inter in 2019. (BBC Sport)

4. Gunners ready Maddison raid Arsenal are hoping to land James Maddison on a cut-price deal, by offering Leicester City an enticing player plus cash deal. Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are all players who could be offered in exchange for the set-piece specialist. (Football.London)