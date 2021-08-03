Ajax's home ground the Johan Cruyff Arena. Pic: Getty

Marcelo Bielsa's squad make the trip to the Netherlands as part of their pre-season schedule and have added an extra game to their flying visit.

The Whites first team will take on the Dutch giants at the Johan Cruyff Arena at 7.15pm (BST) as first planned - but a second friendly is now also set to take place earlier in the day at Ajax's training ground behind closed doors.

Leeds will field another line-up at the Sportpark De Toekomst with kick-off set to take place at 1pm (BST).

The earlier fixture was initially announced by Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport, who say they are broadcasting both games.

A video featuring Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen on social media stated: "Wednesday 4 August [we will] play two times against Leeds United, in the afternoon at De Toekomst and in the evening in the Johan Cruijff Arena. Both can be seen live on Ziggo Sport, so watch."

The later game featuring United's senior players is available to Leeds fans through streaming service LIVENow.

Supporters can pay for a one off pass to access the second Ajax game for £3.99 - LIVENow is available to watch on your PC, Mac and Chromecast, as well as via the LIVENow iOS, Android or TV app.