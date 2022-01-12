The Whites head into the game hungry for revenge, after the Hammers knocked them out of the FA Cup in the third round last Sunday.
Speaking ahead of the game, ex-Leeds player David Prutton paid tribute to Whites ace Stuart Dallas for his impressive progression as a player at the club, and said: “I think he has typified what these recent years of Leeds have needed to be about.”
“They have been about character, they have been about hard work, they have been about superseding perhaps standards that you had set for yourself and ambitions for your own career.
“I think he has been a terrific recent servant of Leeds. I have known of him, I think I maybe even played against him a very, very long time ago.
“But having known of him through former teammates of mine who always spoke very highly of him, there was always a good lad there who obviously wanted to apply himself as well as possible to the way that his football career went and it’s a monumental achievement.
“I think he is part of the very heart of Leeds’ most recent glory years with getting back to the Premier League he has approached each and every game wherever he has been told to play the same way and played out of his skin.
“If you looked at this season and the standards that he has set himself, that he is working his socks off to try and maintain that I think is testament to how far he has come as a player and how high the benchmark is that the fans set for him as well.”
Take a look at today’s biggest stories from the Premier League, as the top tier sides continue to gear up for the weekend action: