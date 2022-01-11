The Argentinian put West Ham on track to knock Leeds out of the FA Cup when he controversially opened the scoring during the Whites' 2-0 third-round defeat at the London Stadium on Sunday.

His 34th-minute opener was subject to a lengthy VAR review before video assistant referee Peter Bankes, deciding that Jarrod Bowen had not been offside in the build-up, ratified Lanzini's goal.

Leeds found no reply and, chasing the equaliser in the dying stages, were left vulnerable to a rapid counter-attack by West Ham, with Michail Antonio squaring the ball for Bowen to double the lead and seal West Ham's passage to the fourth round.

The result confined the Whites' FA Cup progress to the third round for the fifth consecutive year and extended head coach Marcelo Bielsa's winless record in England's oldest football competition.

The West Yorkshire side will face West Ham again this weekend, this time looking to put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone as Leeds play their 20th game of the Premier League season.

The Whites are currently eight points clear of the drop, though 18th-place Burnley have two games in hand over Bielsa's side.

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini. Pic: Julian Finney.

The Irons, meanwhile, are competing for qualification to next season's European tournaments at the other end of the table. With 34 points, David Moyes' side are fifth in the rankings and seek their third consecutive Premier League win against Leeds this weekend.

After scoring in the Hammers' FA Cup victory on Sunday, Lanzini explained how his side prepared to face Leeds' intense playing style.

"We know Leeds follow us each one [with a man-marking system], which is crazy," Lanzini said.

"The intensity means you move more, so we tried to play together.

Manuel Lanzini puts West Ham United ahead during Leeds United's 2-0 FA Cup defeat at the London Stadium. Pic: Mike Hewitt.

"We practiced like this in training and I think we did a very clever game.

"It’s not easy because they play with great intensity and they have good players, but I think it was a clever game from us.

“We’ll try to play at the same level and keep going like this and get the same result.”

The 28-year-old's game-changing contribution in the FA Cup took his 2022 goal tally to three after Lanzini bagged a brace against Crystal Palace on New Years' Day.

Manuel Lanzini holds off Robin Koch during Leeds United's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to West Ham United. Pic: Alex Pantling.

Now in his seventh season at West Ham, Lanzini is determined to keep up his positive influence on the East London's side's successes.

“I started the year very good, but it is more important for me to help the team and score goals and win, as it’s important for our confidence, so we need to keep it like this," Lanzini said.

“I’m feeling good personally in my body, not just in football but also in my life, I’m feeling very good.

"I’ve not had an injury for a long time, so that gives me confidence and I’m feeling good.

“I hope I score more goals. I try to do my best for the team to help us win games.

“We need to play like this, keep going like this and work hard, because we have a very good team and if we stay like this, we’re going to win more games.”