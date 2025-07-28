Leeds United transfer rumours as unsettling update given and Sunderland join race

The latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours during the summer ahead of the new Premier League campaign

Leeds United's hot pursuit of Brazilian wide man Igor Paixao could be hit by a blow as French side Marseille look to bid again to try and secure the signing.

Over the weekend, the Whites upped their offer to the Eredivisie club and will look to pay up to £28m with plus add-ons. But now it seems the long-linked Marseille, who were in pole position to secure Paixao’s services not long ago, are also willing to meet this price, reports French outlet L’Equipe.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side have already seen two offers of around £14m and £24m, including bonuses, rejected by Feyenoord. The reports say that Marseille will make a ‘third, more generous offer’ to finally try and get the deal over the line for the player who is also targeted by Italian side Roma.

It looked as though Leeds were closing in on the signing of the 25-year-old, but if these French reports are to be believed, then it could come to a head-to-head between the two sides, with the player choosing where he would rather play his football next season.

Update on Paixao from YEP’s Graham Smyth

Before the news came out that Marseille are attempting to snap up Paixao late in the day, Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief writer Graham Smyth gave a promising update on the deal.

Posting on his X account, he said: “’So far, so good.’ Says recruitment dept/club are fulfilling what was planned ‘step by step’.

“Negotiations ongoing with Feyenoord, who wanted more than the first offer for Igor Piaxao. OM struggling to match Leeds it seems.”

And if Marseille do fail to match Leeds’ proposal, then Paixao may well be on his way to playing Premier League football at Elland Road in the coming weeks.

Premier League rivals enter race for Leeds-linked teenage defender

Sunderland have joined Leeds in being interested in tracking CD Santa Clara right-back Suaibo Jassi. The 18-year-old has caught the eye of Leeds and Brentford as he comes up the youth ranks in Portugal, but now Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is eyeing up a move, according to ontheminute.

The youngster recently signed a three-year deal with CD Santa Clara and is focused on breaking into the club’s first team. This would very much be a signing for the future but it would be a coup for Leeds or other Premier League sides to secure the promising defender, as his stock is likely only going to continue to rise.