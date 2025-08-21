The first away game of Leeds United’s Premier League return serves up a Saturday evening clash at Arsenal no less - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Farke’s men already have three points in the bag having recorded a 1-0 victory against Monday night’s visitors Everton amid a cauldron of noise inside Elland Road.
Farke handed three of the club’s summer signings full debuts in keeper Lucas Perri, left back Gabriel Gudmundsson and centre midfielder Anton Stach who all played every minute of the opening weekend success against the Toffees.
Just five days later, a very different test will present itself as Leeds take on title fancies Arsenal and this is the XI that we could see lining up at the Emirates including a new signing decision and Ethan Ampadu call.
1. GK: Lucas Perri
The new first choice keeper already has his first clean sheet and he's one of the banker picks to start at the Emirates. | Getty Images
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Another no brainer and a player who will surely be all the better for Monday night's outing which the first choice right back started despite having only returned to training on Friday after his hip flexor injury. | Getty Images
3. CB: Joe Rodon
The usual rock at the back against the Toffees - but now a question mark as to who partners him with new £15m centre-back Jaka Bijol back available after serving a one-match ban. | Getty Images
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Rodon and Bijol might well end up being the first choice centre-back pairing but Struijk produced a solid display alongside Rodon against Everton and it would seem likely that Farke will keep the back line as it is. | Getty Images
5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson
The new first choice left back who was very impressive on debut against Everton and another seemingly nailed to start. | Getty Images
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
It looked like curtains for the Whites captain after he was clattered by Tim Iroegbunam early into the second half against Everton, the skipper looking hurt and upset as he received treatment. But Ampadu eventually continued and was only brought off with 12 minutes left. Farke admitted afterwards that the captain's condition would have to be checked but that he was hopeful he would just have bruising and the fact that he came through around another half an hour after the blow is surely a positive. It would make no sense risking him if there was any doubt but Ampadu is made of strong stuff and at this range it would be no surprise to see him back in the XI. | Getty Images