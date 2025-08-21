6 . CM: Ethan Ampadu

It looked like curtains for the Whites captain after he was clattered by Tim Iroegbunam early into the second half against Everton, the skipper looking hurt and upset as he received treatment. But Ampadu eventually continued and was only brought off with 12 minutes left. Farke admitted afterwards that the captain's condition would have to be checked but that he was hopeful he would just have bruising and the fact that he came through around another half an hour after the blow is surely a positive. It would make no sense risking him if there was any doubt but Ampadu is made of strong stuff and at this range it would be no surprise to see him back in the XI. | Getty Images