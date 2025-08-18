Leeds United transfer rumours as move and exit close

The latest Leeds United transfer rumours as they look to begin their Premier League campaign well against Everton this evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are still on the hunt for more additions to their forward line as the transfer window enters the final few weeks and the Premier League season finally gets up and running. Even after the signing of free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the club would like to bring in more firepower at the top of the pitch to help their hopes of surviving their return to the top-flight.

Now, it has been heavily reported that a move for AC Milan forward Noah Okafor could be on his way to Elland Road this summer. Talks between the two clubs are advancing and The Whites want the deal to be permanent, according to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Luca Bianchin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on X, Bianchin said: “Leeds have reached an agreement on the contract of Noah Okafor. Negotiations are accelerating. Leeds are aiming to close the deal permanently, while Milan have yet to say yes and are considering the deal.”

As Bianchin reports, it appears Daniel Farke’s side have agreed personal terms with the Switzerland international and now it is up to the two clubs to find an agreement over the fee.

It is also thought that the Italian giants would also prefer a permanent deal and would agree a fee in the region of €15-20m, reports Sport Mediaset, but there is a gap in valuation between what Leeds want to pay and what AC Milan would be willing to accept to let their attacker leave the San Siro.

The 25-year-old struggled with injuries in the first half of last season and was sent on loan to fellow Serie A side Napoli but only managed four games with them before returning to his parent club this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorient eye move for Meslier

Ligue 1 side Lorient have made an enquiry about the availability of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The French keeper made a number of high-profile errors during the club’s Championship-winning campaign last year and Leeds brought in Lucas Perri from Olympique Lyonnais who could be set to replace Meslier between the sticks.

The 25-year-old was a product of Lorient’s academy and Tavolieri reports that the French club have made contact with Leeds about the potential conditions of a transfer. Posting on X, Tavolier said: “Illan Meslier has an interest of FC Lorient! Dropped down the keeper pecking order at Leeds United, Frenchman could return to his boyhood club. Lorient have made contact with #LUFC to inquire about the possible conditions of a transfer.”

This could see the end of the road for the goalkeeper who joined on loan six years ago before making the move permanent in 2020. He has gone on to be a regular at Elland Road and made over 100 appearances in the Premier League with the club but his time could now be numbered with his former side interested in making a move.

Your next Leeds United read: David Moyes confirms hammer Everton blow for Leeds United clash with Jack Grealish update