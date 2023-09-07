Few would have bet against drama at Leeds United this summer but no one saw things panning out half as madly as they did, thanks to relegation clauses.

An exodus was to be expected – dropping into the second tier all-but guaranteed the exits of some high profile players - and yet there was still room for surprises in terms of players who stayed to defy expectation and those who suddenly couldn’t wait to get out of Elland Road.

Leeds went into the summer quite prepared to say goodbye to some of those who did leave the club, although it wasn’t immediately clear just how many had relegation exit clauses that would facilitate loans or indeed how many would activate them. They also set their stall out to retain a number of players highlighted by 49ers Enterprises as key to the promotion charge. Max Wober, Tyler Adams, Willy Gnonto and Jack Harrison were among those Leeds desperately wanted to keep at Elland Road, believing retention to be just as key as incoming recruitment in some cases.

By the time the window shut last week, however, Wober, Adams and Harrison were long gone. Remaining were a small number of players who had been expected to go. Although the madness was not over with until deadline day itself, the recruitment Leeds got over the line helped to turn the summer narrative around from one of bitter negativity to relative contentment, albeit with left-back and number 10 wishes going unfulfilled. Daniel Farke’s squad now has a solid look to it. The German says he is pretty happy with how it has turned out and ultimately Leeds have rid themselves of individuals who had no desire to stay and fight, or even right the wrong for which they were partly responsible.

Prior to Farke’s appointment the YEP published predictions on how the squad rebuild would go, in terms of retention and exits, and here’s how we got on.

1 . Illan Meslier We predicted his departure in a permanent move, because he was one who would have generated profit and there had been noises about an exit. It never materialised, serious buyers did not come forward and he stayed put. A surprising one. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . Kristoffer Klaesson We predicted an exit because football has not been forthcoming. There was some noise around the possibility of a foreign loan but it didn't happen and he stayed put as the number three. Photo: Alex Caparros Photo Sales

3 . Joel Robles The likeliest of all three goalkeepers to stay, we said. But later, post-Farke arrival, when Leeds offered only an opportunity to train and try win a contract in pre-season, his exit became inevitable. Joined Saudi First Division League club Al-Qadsiah. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales