Leeds United transfer news: Whites set to battle for £15m defender, Leeds eye Serie A swoop

The Whites head into the game against the Reds fresh off the back of heavy defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal, and will have to be at their best to secure a positive result against Jurgen Klopp's side.
As things stand, Leeds are 16th in the Premier League table, but could see themselves dragged closer to the relegation zone should the likes of Burnley and Watford capitalise on their upcoming games in hand.
Speaking ahead of this weekend's game, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa reflected on the squad's injury woes, and said: “The type of injuries we have had are injuries in the tendons and muscles in the lower part of the feet and in the bones of the shoulders, apart from Bamford who got injured celebrating a goal and [Daniel] James who got injured in the last game.
“They’re not injuries linked to tiredness, the team continues to run as always. On Thursday in the last minute of a practice that was informal, a team-mate fell on Cresswell, who was going to play, it provoked an injury that is complex.”
The player [Llorente] who looks after his health the most in the whole squad, in a squad where all of the players are double or triple vaccinated, gets ill.”
Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the tier sides gear up for the Boxing Day action this weekend: