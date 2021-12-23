Leeds United transfer news: Whites set to battle for £15m defender, Leeds eye Serie A swoop

The Whites head into the game against the Reds fresh off the back of heavy defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal, and will have to be at their best to secure a positive result against Jurgen Klopp's side.

As things stand, Leeds are 16th in the Premier League table, but could see themselves dragged closer to the relegation zone should the likes of Burnley and Watford capitalise on their upcoming games in hand.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's game, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa reflected on the squad's injury woes, and said: “The type of injuries we have had are injuries in the tendons and muscles in the lower part of the feet and in the bones of the shoulders, apart from Bamford who got injured celebrating a goal and [Daniel] James who got injured in the last game.

“They’re not injuries linked to tiredness, the team continues to run as always. On Thursday in the last minute of a practice that was informal, a team-mate fell on Cresswell, who was going to play, it provoked an injury that is complex.”

The player [Llorente] who looks after his health the most in the whole squad, in a squad where all of the players are double or triple vaccinated, gets ill.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the tier sides gear up for the Boxing Day action this weekend:

1. Gunners step up Vlahovic pursuit Arsenal are said to be willing to part with a hefty £68m to land Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, but could struggle to sign the player due to his apparent desire to stay with his side until the end of the season. He's scored 18 goals in 19 games so far this season. (Gazetta Dello Sport)

2. Dumfries discusses Everton decision Inter defender Denzel Dumfries has claimed he gave little thought to joining Everton instead of the Serie A giants, after receiving offers from both clubs last summer. He was snapped up after impressing for the Netherlands at Euro 2020. (Sport Witness)

3. Hammers favourites to land Phillips West Ham are favourites to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, ahead of Burnley and Newcastle. The £12m-rated centre-back made 17 Premier League appearances for the Reds last season, as they dealt with a major defensive injury crisis. (Various)

4. Magpies could lure in Werner Newcastle United have been tipped to have "a bit of a chance" of signing Chelsea forward Timo Werner, who continues to struggle in front of goal for the Blues. He's scored just seven league goals since joining the side in a £48m switch last year. (BILD)